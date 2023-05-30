WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered the following remarks today on the Senate floor in honor of Scott County Sheriff's Deputy Caleb Conley, who was killed in the line of duty on May 22, 2023:
“Yesterday, our Nation took pause to remember the brave servicemen and women who laid down their lives in defense of this country. Today, I’d like to take a moment to honor another fallen hero from my home state of Kentucky who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.