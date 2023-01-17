Glenn McCormick was arrested Monday morning after pursuit that spanned four counties.
"The Scott County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Lexington Metro they had been in pursuit of a black Dodge SUV operated by Glenn McCormick," Scott County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. "McCormick had struck and disabled multiple Metro vehicles and was last seen fleeing toward Scott County."
A traffic stop was attempted by deputies on Lexus Way, according to the post, but McCormick fled to I-75 North.
"We maintained contact with the vehicle as it exited at the 144 mile marker," SCSO said. "The convoy went into Grant and Owen County as the Kentucky State Police assisted in disabling the vehicle, though McCormick still refused to stop and drove on his bare rim as he struck another police cruiser."
Grant and Owen counties assisted in the arrest.
In an interview with SCSO after the incident, McCormick confessed to fleeing from officers in December of last year, according to the post.
McCormick's charges are as follows:
Wanton endangerment-first-degree-police officer, wanton endangerment-first-degree,
fleeing or evading police-first-degree (motor vehicle), operating motor vehicle under the influence-substance, failure of non owner operator to maintain required insurance-first offense, reckless driving, no operators license.
"McCormick had previous warrants for his arrest at the time of incident and is facing additional charges from Fayette, Grant and Owen County," said SCSO.