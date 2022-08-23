McDonald's

Police investigate fatal shooting at the McDonald’s on Connector Road that happened April 9, 2021.

 News-Graphic By Mike Scogin

The April 9, 2021, shooting at the McDonald’s on Connector Road that killed Deshund D. Tanner, was justified as he fired four times at police officers and threatened nearby civilians, concludes a Kentucky State Police investigation.

The KSP investigation was conducted by Sgt. John Boyd and its findings were forwarded to Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse-Johnson, who is responsible for determining if charges would be filed.

