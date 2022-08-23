The April 9, 2021, shooting at the McDonald’s on Connector Road that killed Deshund D. Tanner, was justified as he fired four times at police officers and threatened nearby civilians, concludes a Kentucky State Police investigation.
The KSP investigation was conducted by Sgt. John Boyd and its findings were forwarded to Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse-Johnson, who is responsible for determining if charges would be filed.
The investigation and its findings were released Monday by Muse-Johnson following an open records request by the News-Graphic.
“After being at the crime scene and a complete review of the case file I found no probably cause to believe (Georgetown Police) Officers Gregg Muravchick, Christian Squires, Cole Centner and Sgt. Joseph Payton violated any Kentucky laws,” states Muse-Johnson in her letter.
On the morning of the incident, police received a complaint of a man wearing a black hoodie and red bandanna trying to get into vehicles at the Marathon Station at the corner of Cherry Blossom Way and Connector Road. The man then drove a black Chevrolet truck down the road to the McDonald’s restaurant where police spotted the truck.
“As officers made contact, the subject fled on foot brandishing a handgun,” states the Commonwealth Attorney’s letter. “As the subject fled, he began trying to forcibly open vehicle doors that were waiting in the McDonald’s drive-through. The subject made entry into a passenger vehicle while pointing a handgun at the driver and then at officers.
“Officers repeatedly ordered Mr. Tanner to drop his weapon, and he failed to comply. Gunfire was subsequently exchanged. Mr. tanner went to the ground, where he again raised his firearm in the direction of the officers. Mr. Tanner was repeatedly directed to drop the weapon. The officers released a second volley of gunfire. Mr. Tanner was transported to UK Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.”
Multiple videos from the public, along with police body cam footage showed Tanner aiming his weapon at civilians and police officers. Audio on the video footage supports that officers repeatedly identified themselves and ordered Tanner to drop his weapon, states the report.
“Subsequently, although camera angles conceal some of Mr. Tanner’s actions, it is obvious from video and physical evidence that he fired four shots at the officers,” states the report.
At the time of the incident, some witnesses questioned the number of shots fired and social media posts suggested the police officers might have over-reacted. It was previously unknown that Tanner fired his weapon, but the KSP report indicates he fired his weapon, fell to the ground and then attempted to raise his weapon again before officers fired a second volley.
“Given the nature of the call and Mr. Tanner’s action captured on the body cam footage, it is clear that the lives of the officers and members of the public were in danger of death or serious injury and the officers were justified in believing as such,” states the report. “After the initial exchange of gunfire, the officers continued to be justified in this belief, because Mr. Tanner again raised his firearm while on the ground, and officers had reason to believe that Mr. Tanner would continue to discharge his weapon — posing immediate risk of death or serious injury to the officers and the public — because he had already done so.
“All the evidence supports the actions of the police officers and the investigation is closed,” states Muse-Johnson in the letter, which was copied to Police Chief Michael Bosse.
