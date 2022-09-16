mcfarland

Madi McFarland competes in multiple rodeo events. 

 Photo Submitted

Being a horse person is one thing, but for an 18-year-old in Scott County, it’s an important part of her life. Madi McFarland has both created and sustained her own equine operation in the county, a feat some aspiring entrepreneurs can only dream of. 

Scott County is home, and lifelong resident McFarland said she loves how beautiful and unique it is. She explained that her equine operation involves a number of different things. 

Tags

Recommended for you