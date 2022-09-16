Being a horse person is one thing, but for an 18-year-old in Scott County, it’s an important part of her life. Madi McFarland has both created and sustained her own equine operation in the county, a feat some aspiring entrepreneurs can only dream of.
Scott County is home, and lifelong resident McFarland said she loves how beautiful and unique it is. She explained that her equine operation involves a number of different things.
“[It] has involved training my own horses for rodeo competitions all over the nation, training horses to resell, breeding my own prospects, giving riding lessons to children and competing across the country in multiple rodeo events,” she said.
McFarland competes in multiple rodeo events, especially barrel racing and pole bending.
“I have also competed in goat tying, breakaway roping, reined cow horse, trap shooting, .22 light rifle, and cutting. I competed in Kentucky high school rodeo throughout my high school years and currently compete in National Little Britches Rodeo. I will be competing in college rodeos this fall with the Murray State University Rodeo Team,” she said.
Over her 14-year riding career, McFarland has qualified for national competition five different times. She has also competed in numerous states, like Oklahoma, Nebraska and Mississippi.
“I have won several titles for KYHSRA (Kentucky High School Rodeo Association), Midwest Youth Rodeo Association (MYRA), and several other associations,” she said.
McFarland is a graduate from Great Crossing High School and has set the bar high for herself moving forward.
“This year I will be a freshman at Murray State University, and I will be majoring in Pre-Vet. In the future, I plan on attending vet school, becoming an equine surgeon and training futurity colts,” she said.
A normal day in her shoes normally consists of feeding her horses, as well as exercising her working barrel horses, McFarland said. She added she would love to see more rodeo events brought to Scott County and central Kentucky.
“I think that making events more accessible to people in the region would be a great way to build participation in the sport,” she said.
On her journey, McFarland credits her “heart horse,” Cookie, as her biggest mentor and motivator.
“For the last 14 years, she has taught me everything I know about horses and rodeo, as well as so many life lessons. Even without ever speaking a word to me, she’s taught me more than anyone else ever could have, and I owe all of my successes, past and future, to her,” she said.
At only 18 years old, McFarland said her message to Scott Countians is simple.
“My advice is to take advantage of all of the amazing programs and opportunities that central Kentucky has to offer, especially those interested in the equine industry. We are blessed enough to have immense access to so many unique parts of the industry here,” she said.