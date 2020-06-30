Georgetown’s Amy McGrath carried Scott County easily with 50.3 percent over the votes in the June 23 Democratic primary over Charles Booker’s 38.26 percent.
McGrath collected 3,842 votes to Booker’s 2,922. Mike Broihier was a distance third with 501 votes.
McGrath will face Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell in the fall general election. McConnell had little trouble in the GOP primary pulling 77.87 percent of the Scott County votes cast.
Josh Hicks easily defeated Daniel Kemph in Scott County with 71.94 percent of the votes for the right to challenge incumbent GOP U.S. Rep. Andy Barr in the fall general election. Barr won the Republican nomination with a whopping 91.27 percent of the vote.
As expected President Donald Trump won the GOP primary for president with 81.97 percent of the Scott County ballots cast. Joe Biden was the clear winner on the Democratic side with 69.87 percent of the Scott County ballots cast.
Overall, some 13,714 Scott County votes were cast in the primary election.