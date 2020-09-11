Amy McGrath, a Georgetown resident, spoke at Scott County Park Tuesday about the upcoming election for the U.S. Senate against Republican incumbent Mitch McConnell.
Greeted by a group of supporters, McGrath opened up by saying that 36 years is long enough in the Senate for Mitch McConnell.
“Thirty-six years is long enough for somebody in the U.S. Senate, particularly Mitch McConnell,” McGrath said. “He is somebody who literally cares about the wealthiest one-percent of corporations than he cares about Kentucky, and it’s just 36 years. It’s too long.”
McGrath spoke about the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic and that McConnell has been on vacation during the pandemic.
“What do you call that when a leader just leaves in the middle of a crisis? AWOL, missing in action, those are all things that flash through my mind,” McGrath said.
The United States has had no leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and for the first time in 100 years, the rest of the world is not looking to the United States for help during an international crisis, she said. McGrath said McConnell is a big part of as he has placed politics above public health.
“He failed to warn us when he had the highest level of classified briefings of any member in Congress, failed to say the word (coronavirus) until the stock market crashed, failed to replenish the national stockpiles, failed to invest in public health,” McGrath said.
McGrath unveiled her “Rebuilding Kentucky” plan. The first step is immediate aid to the United States and Kentucky.
“It is unacceptable that Mitch McConnell will dole out $500 billion of a slush fund to big corporations immediately when coronavirus hit, and then turn around and tell state and local governments they ought to go bankrupt,” McGrath said.
The second step would be to fix the healthcare system in the United States and Kentucky.
“In Kentucky we have 300,000 Kentuckians that don’t have healthcare right now,” McGrath said. Every American should have affordable and accessible healthcare, as well as dropping prices on prescription drugs and Insulin, she said.
“He (McConnell) gets the most money from Big Pharma than any member of Congress,” McGrath added.
The third step is to rebuild Kentucky to make sure Kentuckians have good jobs and livable wages. McGrath said she wants to see 21st century infrastructure changes in Kentucky such as more reliable broadband internet and cell phone coverage in rural parts of Kentucky.
“I believe that we need to equip our children with the tools to succeed in the future,” she said. “ Today, it’s a computer and the Internet.”
McConnell believes that there is no profit in bringing broadband internet to rural parts of Kentucky, McGrath said.
The fourth issue is tackling racial injustice in the United States, which includes such things as the wealth gap, education gap and healthcare gaps, she said.
The final point is to tackle corruption in Washington D.C. and she said that starts with term limits and getting rid of dark money in Congress.
“Kentucky has never made it easier for you to vote than in 2020,” McGrath said.
The candidate encouraged all Kentuckians to get out and vote, vote early in-person, or request an absentee ballot.
“Voting is not a privilege, it’s a right,” McGrath said. “I’m always going to be listening. We need someone who is going to be listening to us.”
