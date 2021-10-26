Believe it or not, Anthony McIntyre Sr. has done it again.
McIntyre is now etched in “Ripley’s Believe it or Not” history.
McIntyre has been playing the lottery for several years. He started with a $1 ticket, eventually moving up to bigger tickets.
“It’s something for me to do,” McIntyre said.
In previous News-Graphic reports, McIntyre won $2,600 the day he graduated high school in 1976; then, in 1995, he won $10,000 on two separate occasions; and in 2005, he won $50,000.
McIntyre is a winner. His winnings have only grown since then. He has moved from typical lottery tickets and scratch offs to online, a place where he says you don’t even get to pick your own numbers.
McIntyre has won $100,000 on “5 Card Cash” twice now in, both 2017 and 2020, he said. But, it’s not the fact he won that is surprising. It is what led up to his 2020 winning ticket that has put him in the latest “Ripley’s Believe it or Not” book.
“I was cutting grass out in front of my house,” McIntyre said. “It was in the summer. This couple from around the corner in my neighborhood, they stopped me and they said, ‘congratulations.’”
This encounter took McIntyre by surprise.
“I said, ‘congratulations? What are you talking about,” he continued. “They said, ‘well, we heard that you won another $100,000.’”
McIntyre started sweating hearing this news from his neighbors. They pulled up an article from 2017 on their phone to show him. He instantly recognized the article was old.
“Somebody had posted a few weeks earlier that I had just won again, but I hadn’t,” he said. “(What makes it a “Ripley’s” story is,) I go on, he said. I finish cutting the grass and stuff. I didn’t even think no more about what the people said… So, I went back on to the store that evening, played my numbers and I got a few of the “5 Card Cash.” When the numbers came (on) that night at 11:30 p.m. I did win another $100,000. That’s what made it a “Ripley’s Believe it or Not” story, because they were talking about it, and then, boom, it happened.”
Getting recognized in the book was accidental, McIntyre said. He has been featured in several different publications for a range of different things. While working with Toyota, McIntyre was in international advertisements and commercials, he has been an extra in movies and he has been featured in a Kung-Fu magazine.
“It’s great (to be in “Ripley’s Believe it or Not”),” McIntyre said. “I’ve been a fan my whole life.”
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.