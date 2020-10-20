The Community Medical Mission is looking for a new place to call home.
Come November 1 CMM will be without a space to provide patients with service. CMM has been serving community members of Scott County who don’t have health insurance with medical care and lab tests for over 12 years.
The medical mission has worked out of the health department and has been located near Georgetown Community Hospital over its time in operation.
The hospital has been very cooperative in allowing them to use space for $1 rent for a while, said Robert Culbertson, CMM board director.
Over the years, volunteers with CMM have seen 14 to 20 patients a day during clinics, but that number dropped to between five and nine patients a day, said Medical Director Heather Tucker.
Clinics were twice a month.
The last clinic (in the current space) for the medical mission was last Thursday, said Tucker.
Members of the mission have been talking with local churches and other places to try and find an alternative space, said Culbertson.
“(We are looking for) a church, a doctor’s office, anything,” said Tucker.
CMM may have to work out of a storage unit if nothing comes available, she said.
Privacy is important to the members of the mission, said Tucker, and HIPPA laws are practiced. So, the mission is looking for “a space that could (be utilized for) two to three exam rooms at a time,” she said.
Patients are seen for a variety of things such as high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes, among other things, Tucker said.
For treatments that the clinic can’t provide, some patients are referred to UK Hospital where uninsured patients are also treated, and Georgetown Community Hospital may also provide services at a reduced cost, CMM members said.
The medical mission is able to provide their own equipment, they said. The space is the need right now.
A lot of people come from outside the country or from another state to live here in Scott County and they lose their insurance, Tucker said.
Around 75 percent of patients are of Latino origin, said Culbertson. “(But) there are others that come to our clinic, as well.”
Even though there is not a space for CMM patients will not be dropped.
“We’re not going to drop people even if we don’t have a space right now,” Tucker said.
She has been doing tele-health during the COVID-19 outbreak and will continue to do tele-health work, she said.
CMM is not seeing COVID patients right now because of the lack of PPE, so Tucker asks, if patients have symptoms, please go to the ER or elsewhere. The mission has been sanitizing after patients, wearing gloves and masks, she said.
“I would hope people would understand how important the Affordable Care Act has been,” said Culbertson. “I look at healthcare as a basic necessity. (CMM) needed to exist. We’re supposed to take care of people.”
