The Community Medical Mission in Georgetown is on the brink of closure as a result of volunteer numbers dropping to a new low.
Heather Tucker, a CMM volunteer and nurse practitioner, said if the clinic does not have new volunteers within the next month, it is possible it will have to close its doors for good.
“We offer free primary care to anyone in Scott County that does not have health insurance, and we limit it to those who don’t have health insurance,” she said. “I handle all of their primary care needs. We do lab work when we have somebody here that can do that. I can check for high blood pressure, check adrenal functions, check your thyroid issues, diabetes.”
The clinic, she said, can also refer patients for surgery and help monitor their health over a period of time, many of whom are immigrants.
“You’re a person, and I’m treating the person. To me, that is important. Everyone that comes here has a job, especially the immigrants. They all have jobs, sometimes two or three, so they’re very important parts of the community. So if I’m not keeping them healthy, then those jobs are not getting filled,” she said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic first began in Kentucky is when the clinic began to struggle, Tucker said.
CMM was originally located in an office space at Georgetown Community Hospital, where local doctors and nurses regularly volunteered. Since the pandemic, however, Tucker said the hospital had to shift its focus and go in a different direction from the clinic, sending CMM staff on a search for a new location.
“Luckily, after a story with the News-Graphic, Faith Baptist Church stood up and said we could use their space. They helped us get everything ready,” she said, thanking the church for its generosity and help with keeping the clinic open.
The pandemic caused more problems than only needing a new office, Tucker said. As case totals skyrocketed and hospital staff became severely overworked with the number of sick, Tucker said the same group of volunteers became burnt out and exhausted.
Although the hospital had been instrumental in helping the clinic, Tucker said after the discontinuance of a point system to award volunteers, the incentive ultimately dissipated along with CMM’s staff.
“I think we had the same people volunteering over and over again, and then they got busy. We had this core group of people, and suddenly since COVID-19, it’s all vanished. We don’t have anybody anymore,” she said.
With hope and some desperation, Tucker reached out to friends and family through social media, those in education and circled back to the familiar faces in Scott County’s healthcare population.
As a way to ensure the clinic stayed open, which takes appointments on the first and third Thursdays of the month, Tucker began writing grant proposals and received enough money to get through the majority of the pandemic.
“I don’t take a salary. There are only two people that do: the office coordinator and clinic coordinator. The problem is that it’s probably less than 20 hours per month, but it would be perfect if it was like a stay at home mom or somebody that can be here in the evenings when we’re working, during the day otherwise,” she said.
Treating basic health needs, Tucker said she is in desperate need of a volunteer that is capable of performing vital checks for each appointment and another volunteer with the skills needed for lab work. She added there are different ways volunteers can be used to help the clinic run smoothly, whether they are CNAs, RNs or phlebotomists.
Being a volunteer herself, Tucker said there is a special kind of satisfaction in helping others in the community.
“I have a full-time job. I don’t need to do this, but it’s not only important to give back to the community, but to see you’re making a difference in somebody else’s life,” she said. “Before I volunteered here, I volunteered at the pediatric clinic. So if this place ever does go away, then I will be going to another clinic to volunteer.”
Her time at CMM has been fulfilling, noting several patients that have told her she has made a significant difference in their lives, she said. Although it is difficult to volunteer after working full-time, she said it “makes your heart happy” being able to help someone in need.
With a lack of volunteers and the threat of shutting down in the air, Tucker said she is giving it her all to find those interested in helping.
“Our board said if we can’t get somebody and since we’re the ones keeping it open, it’s up to us whether or not we close, but they support us if we do close. We said we would reach out to the newspapers and give it a month to see what happens,” she said.
Choosing to place hope in her community, Tucker said in the same way that the church helped CMM before, she believes the community will band together to help again. She added the clinic still has enough grant money to carry through the next couple of years if local RNs, CNAs or even doctors, can lend a hand and volunteer.
For those interested in volunteering at CMM, Tucker asked the community to call the clinic at 502-867-7841 and leave a message for a call back if necessary.
