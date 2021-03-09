While several families have been elated to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the moment was particularly sweet for one Scott County family.
Once vaccinations began to be administered, Carrie Johnson, executive director at Windsor Gardens in Georgetown, decided she wanted to help. This led her to offer her services from her previous position as clinical nursing director for WEDCO to administer vaccines in the area.
“When I heard that they were going to be giving the vaccines, I immediately volunteered,” she said. “It was just something I felt like I had to do because it was an opportunity to make a difference.”
When vaccinations began being administered to Scott County Schools teachers and staff last month, Johnson said the moment held “extra weight.” This was because both her daughter, Sarah Price, and son-in-law, Pat Price, are teachers at Stamping Ground Elementary School.
However, Johnson didn’t know that she would be the one to administer the final dose of the Moderna vaccine to them.
“It was exciting,” she said. “I was just grateful for the opportunity. It held extra weight knowing that they’re going to be safe and protected, and all the other teachers and staff of the schools”
When Sarah and Pat arrived at Great Crossing High School to get their final dose of the vaccine, Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director, made sure they both ended up at Johnson’s station to make the moment even sweeter, Johnson said.
“They were the same day,” Johnson said. “Each vial of the vaccine has 10 doses in it. When you give 10 doses, you close your line to fill up the next 10. When they came for their second, Dr. Miller, she knows them, obviously she knows all of us, she made sure they both got in my line.”
Sarah said receiving the vaccine from her mother was a moment filled with relief and excitement.
“I just felt super fortunate to not only be in one of the groups that got the vaccine so soon, but also I got to get it from my favorite nurse,” she said. “Mom is super excited to be able to make a difference, but to have her be the one that gave it to us is just the icing on the cake. It’s just such a relief…a weight off our shoulders for sure.”
For Pat, getting the vaccine from his mother-in-law further meant being able to take better care of his own parents without the fear of them contracting COVID-19.
“My mom lives next door, so having to take care of her and make sure we’re available for her and her husband, who’s diabetic,” he said. “When we had to go back to school, we just had to say ‘hey’ and wave across the fence. It was just a relief to get back to some sort of normalcy.”
In fact, Johnson was also able to administer the first dose of the vaccine to Pat’s mother, who is in a high risk group, on Valentine’s Day.
The moments like this are why Johnson said she wanted to volunteer her time in the first place.
“People are so grateful,” she said. “I’ve never seen so many people so happy to get a shot. I think about my residents at Windsor Gardens. We’re protecting my residents, their families and the people we give the vaccines to and their families and friends. At this time in our lives this is a very good thing.
Sarah said her brother has been counting how many people their mother vaccinates in a day, and on Friday she gave her 1000th vaccine.
“She’s in the higher risk category too, but she’s been so excited to make a difference and it makes me proud,” Sarah said.
The moment has provided Johnson with a sense of hope in what has otherwise been a tough year.
“I was just grateful for the opportunity,” Johnson said. “I thank her (Miller) all the time for allowing me to be apart of this as a volunteer. We need hope and that’s what this does. It gives us hope.”
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.