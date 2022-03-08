Medina Spirit, the disqualified winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby, will be interred at Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm in the Nikki Bacharach Memorial Garden alongside Kentucky Derby winners Charismatic and War Emblem.
Medina Spirit died after a workout at Santa Anita Park on Dec. 6. While a necropsy did not determine a definitive cause of death the findings were “compatible with, but not specific for a cardiac cause of death” according to a report from the California Horse Racing Board.
The announcement came just days after the Kentucky Horse Racing Board announced the official disqualification of Medina Spirit from the Kentucky Derby based on the presence of betamethasone in the horse’s post-race blood test, a decision trainer Bob Baffert and Medina’s Spirit’s owners, Zedan Racing, are appealing.
Medina Spirit will not be the first horse to be buried at Old Friends who did not live at the farm, said president and founder Michael Blowen.
The famous stallions Skip Away and Noor are buried in the memorial garden in addition to former farm residents including Eclipse Award winners Alphabet Soup and Hidden Lake, Blowen said. Noor’s remains were relocated to Old Friends in 2011 with the help of California horsewoman, Charlotte Farmer, who advocated for their relocation when Noor’s grave at Loma Rica farm was slated for redevelopment. Blowen also credited Farmer with the idea of interring Medina Spirit at Old Friends.
“It’s very, very fitting for him to go there,” Medina Spirit’s trainer, Bob Baffert told the News-Graphic. “There’s a lot of people that didn’t get to see him, didn’t get a chance to celebrate him so he’s going to be somewhere where people can pay their respects to a horse that won the Kentucky Derby... He was an overachiever that just, you know, gave it his all and it’s been a very emotional ride for us.”
“I just feel he never should have been disqualified,” said Baffert.
The controversy around Medina Spirit has brought national attention to problems with racing’s regulatory process, Blowen said.
“This whole thing with Medina Spirit really exposed in a raw way a lot of things that are problems in racing, and that’s part of his legacy,” Blowen said. “And if something gets done about it that would be a fabulous thing.”
Baffert and his family have been involved at Old Friends since shortly after the inception of the organization, starting when a horse named Danthebluegrassman, a former Baffert trainee, came to live at Old Friends, he said.
“Of all the trainers, he’s been here more often by far than any other trainer,” Blowen said. “And you know, he doesn’t do it for the publicity. One February a few years ago I looked out the kitchen window and he’s out there by himself looking at Silver Charm.”
Baffert and his family traditionally visit the farm the Thursday before the Kentucky Derby without fail, he said. Baffert’s wife, Jill, is on the board of directors for the organization.
Old Friends, located at 1841 Paynes Depot Rd, is home to over 200 retired Thoroughbred racehorses. According to the organization’s website they have more stakes-winning Thoroughbreds than any other farm in the Bluegrass and the farm attracts over 20,000 visitors each year.
Old Friends will host an open house 12:30-2:30 p.m. on April 5 to celebrate the lives of Medina Spirit and Bob Neumeier, a reporter and horse racing analyst who passed away last October. The event will be open to the public.
Elizabeth Morey can be reached at emorey@news-graphic.com.