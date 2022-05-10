Editor’s Note: Following are the results from a survey the News-Graphic requested from all candidates. Candidates who did not respond were noted. The only candidates included in this survey are those included on the primary ballots. Non-partisan offices, such as Georgetown mayor or primaries with only one candidate, will be on the November ballot but are not part of the primary ballot. The News-Graphic attempted to provide an opportunity for each candidate to respond. Please refer to the sample ballot and a list of polling locations provided by the Scott County Clerk’s Office inside the print edition of the News-Graphic on Tuesday, May 10. Each race was featured separately online under "Meet the Candidates."
CITY COUNCIL
NAME: Nathaniel Price
BIO: No response at press deadline.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: No response at press deadline.
NAME: Hal Alloway
BIO: No response at press deadline.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: No response at press deadline.
NAME: Stephen D. Price
BIO: No response at press deadline.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: No response at press deadline.
NAME: Sonja Wilkins-Brent
BIO: My name is Sonja Wilkins-Brent, and I am a hometown girl. I have been married for 32 years to Tracy Brent, and we have three thriving children and five adorable grandchildren with two more due this year. I am a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, where I have served in many roles throughout my life, and I’m also a member of the local NAACP. My husband and I could have lived anywhere besides Georgetown/Scott County, and we chose to live here where we feel our children and grandchildren would have the best opportunity to become the successful adults we know they will be and also be able to give back to this community.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: The reason I’m running for city council is that I want to give back to my community and also it’s way past time for a change. My purpose in life is to serve others and what better way to do this is to run for a seat. I’ve talked to a lot of people in the community while I’ve been out campaigning and asked them what they wanted from the city council. It was unanimous, and that is people want to be heard and they want to know what is going on in their community. If elected, I will be the voice of my constituents, and I will be there with my door open. I will work hard on concerns and issues they may have and to always be truthful no matter what. I will also make sure when it’s time to vote that I get their input as I will vote on behalf of the constituents not on what I want, just what the constituents want. I humbly ask for your vote on May 17. Sonja Wilkins-Brent for City Council.
NAME: Millie Butcher Conway
BIO: Millie has extensive experience, serving two terms on the Georgetown City Council. She also served on a variety of committees, including Public Works and the GSC Friends of the Parks Board. She is a lifelong Scott County resident, graduating from Georgetown High School and attending Georgetown College. She is a member of the First Christian Church. She owned her own small business for over thirty years. She is the daughter of the late Gene and Emily Butcher, is married to Robert, and is the mother of Jason, Haley, Austin, and Tucker. She has three young grandchildren.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: Millie cares about this community and her Georgetown neighbors. She has a proven track record of success as an elected public servant. She worked with state and local officials to spearhead the acquisition of a state TAP Grant to improve some of Georgetown’s most dangerous roads and intersections. Her track record shows that she cares about Georgetown’s future as a staunch advocate for curbside recycling and the implementation of sidewalks, safe walking trails, and city parks as Georgetown continues to grow and its population increases. Additionally, Millie has plans to work alongside state and local officials and area business leaders to grow Georgetown’s infrastructure to accommodate its rapid growth and to deal with the city’s growing financial responsibilities without raising your taxes. She pledges to put the citizens of Georgetown first!
NAME: Alonzo Allen
BIO: I am a Christian and assemble at Grace Christian Church here in Scott County. I had a 25-year career at Toyota and retired in 2013. After retiring, I taught Lean Manufacturing at UK for six years, and in 2019, I started my own business. I have served the community through board appointments and volunteerism. I am an active five-year mentor through Amachi (Lexington Leadership Foundation). In 2021, I participated in Leadership KY. I am married with three sons and five grandchildren. My hobbies are golf and woodworking.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: My background has prepared me well for this city council leadership position. During my 25-year career at Toyota, I learned the value of planning and problem solving. Having learned the Toyota Production System from various roles (Team Leader through Production and Project Manager) and teaching the Toyota Production System to over 1,000 business leaders at UK, I believe this skill set uniquely sets me apart from others to lead the city. I believe in the power of bringing people together to understand and address issues. In 2020, I organized the Community Coalition. This was a cross section of 45 citizens coming together to talk about issues and how to move forward. I believe leadership is a continuous learning endeavor. In 2021, I was one of 50 people across our state to participate in Leadership KY. I traveled from Ashland to Paducah and was able to collaborate on strategies and projects that could be effective for our community in Scott County.
NAME: Mark Cook
BIO: No response at press deadline.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: No response at press deadline.
NAME: Mary Jo Clore
BIO: No response at press deadline.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: No response at press deadline.
NAME: Danny Hillard
BIO: No response at press deadline.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: No response at press deadline.
Name: Chera Mattox
BIO: No response at press deadline.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: No response at press deadline.
NAME: Dean Strong
BIO: No response at press deadline.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: No response at press deadline.
NAME: Jeremy Emerson
BIO: During my time in the military, I held positions where I developed strategic objectives, oversaw program efficiency, responded to needs, and streamlined collaboration to accomplish common goals. I earned top honors at home and abroad by receiving a Bronze Star Medal and a Kentucky Colonel commission for my key accomplishments. Since retiring, I have worked part-time as a peer specialist and volunteered as a board chairman advocating for veterans, first responders, and families. I am married and have a blended family. Engaged in vital community efforts like mentoring teens on life issues and civically participating on a joint government committee.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: Our citizens deserve a better path forward from someone who views things for what they are now, what they could be, and not settling for what they have always been. Working above and beyond the call of duty is my norm, and I will serve with a sense of urgency that inspires others to action. While representing your interests, I will bring to the table with me a level of care and diversity of thought that is unparalleled. Investing in our future leaders of tomorrow is a priority to me, and I will give them practical ways to be involved in our local government today. While governing, I will use a proactive approach to help counteract times when our past has the potential to drive our present. If given this opportunity, it would be revered and not taken lightly. Not seen as just a job nor feel like one to me. The role would be complementary to my unique skill set. It provides a perfect combination of where purpose meets passion and I would cherish every day doing it.
NAME: Tammy Lusby Mitchell
BIO: Lifelong resident of Georgetown. Currently serving my second term as a City Councilwoman. Serving on the Georgetown Police Committee, Friends of the Parks Board, Member/Deacon of Georgetown Baptist Church. Retired after 30 years at The Lexington Herald-Leader. Graduate of Scott County High School and Eastern Kentucky University. Husband, Gary Mitchell. Children, Zach and Hannah Osborne. Father, George Lusby.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: I am committed to serving the citizens of Georgetown. Being on the City Council allows me to be a part of the decisions that are made that shape our town. City representatives need to be active in the community and listen to the concerns of all citizens. Georgetown is blessed to have fine leadership not just in government, but in our schools and businesses. I am committed to working with all of the entities that make up our city so that it continues to be the best place in the world to live.
NAME: Greg Hampton
BIO: No response at press deadline.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: No response at press deadline.
NAME: Mark Showalter
BIO: No response at press deadline.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: No response at press deadline.
NAME: Matthew Makaveli
BIO: No response at press deadline.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: No response at press deadline.
NAME: Angela Stangle
BIO: No response at press deadline.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: No response at press deadline.
NAME: Todd Stone
BIO: Born and raised in Georgetown. Police officer for 22 years. Sixteen years as a school resource officer. Married for 28 years. One son who is 12 years old. Work with youth as a football coach and mentor.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: I want to see Georgetown continue to grow but with controlled growth. Also to ensure that the citizens are taken care of and that all parts of Georgetown are taken care of. As a council member, I want to look at the different boards to see how they operate and make sure they are doing the best for Georgetown. I want to explore ways to bring in revenue to help the infrastructure of the City of Georgetown.
NAME: Frank Chisley
BIO: No response at press deadline.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: No response at press deadline.
NAME: Willow Hambrick
BIO: Greetings! I am Willow Hambrick. I seek re-election to the City Council. I am a retired school teacher, the mother of five, and grandmother to seven. My husband is pediatrician Dr. Horace Hambrick, and we have lived in Georgetown for 36 good years. As a civic leader, I served on numerous PTA’s and Site-Based Councils, a Superintendent Search Committee, the Community Coalition for Racial Equity, Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, and the Democratic Executive Committee. I am also an Elder and Sunday School teacher at 1st Christian Church Disciples of Christ, and the founder of the Georgetown Literary Guild.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: I would be honored to be re-elected to the City Council. Much good has been accomplished; and yet, much remains to be done to help Georgetown be a city where all can prosper. Georgetown is a growing place with great jobs, schools, and people, but we must balance residential and job growth with preservation of green space, expansion and improvement of infrastructure, and wise tax dollar use. I am thankful for adding police and fire personnel, raising the wages of city employees to maintain a quality workforce, for a balanced budget, for curbside recycling, and for efforts to keep Georgetown safe and welcoming. Future priorities: Expand recreational/cultural opportunities for young people, help those suffering from addiction, hunger, abuse, and home insecurity, city park improvement, expand G-Tran, and decrease our carbon footprint. I support continued health protocols, racial bias training, using ARPA funds for philanthropies, and increasing Emergency Response Readiness. I also support preservation efforts, including for our City Hall building, so the best of our past can enrich our future. Scripture teaches that to whom much is given, much is required. I have the integrity, vision, and dedication to invest my time and talents in service to Georgetown.
NAME: James Toney Chaney, Jr.
BIO: No response at press deadline.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: No response at press deadline.
NAME: Connie K. Tackett
BIO: No response at press deadline.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: No response at press deadline.