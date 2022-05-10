Editor’s Note: Following are the results from a survey the News-Graphic requested from all candidates. Candidates who did not respond were noted. The only candidates included in this survey are those included on the primary ballots. Non-partisan offices, such as Georgetown mayor or primaries with only one candidate, will be on the November ballot but are not part of the primary ballot. The News-Graphic attempted to provide an opportunity for each candidate to respond. Please refer to the sample ballot and a list of polling locations provided by the Scott County Clerk’s Office inside the print edition of the News-Graphic on Tuesday, May 10. Each race was featured separately online under "Meet the Candidates."
CORONER
NAME: Chad William Halsey
BIO: No response at press deadline.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: No response at press deadline.
NAME: Mark Sutton
BIO: I am a lifelong resident of Scott County. For 36 years, I was able to serve this community as a firefighter, retiring as a Battalion Chief from Georgetown Fire Department. After retirement, I served as a certified Deputy Coroner from 2016 to 2018. During that time, I experienced and observed the vast amount of responsibilities required by the Officer of the Coroner. In both the fire service and the Coroner’s Office, I developed strong working relationships with our law enforcement, fire department, and emergency medical service agencies. Being retired will allow me to be committed to this extremely important position.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: For years, there has been a black cloud hanging over the Coroner’s Office. This was made aware to me after working there and witnessing the dishonesty and corruption. I had enough integrity and honor in myself to walk away from the office. If elected as your next coroner, I promise the citizens of Scott County I will stand up for what is right. I will bring trust, integrity, and honor back to the office. I respect what this position represents to the residents of our community and promise to create an environment of understanding and compassion during one of the most difficult events you will ever have to face. There should be dignity in death, not just for the deceased, but for the family of the deceased as well. Compassion and dignity are demonstrated, not only by how the deceased is handled and cared for, but how the family is notified and cared for through the whole investigative process. I assure you my staff and I will go above and beyond in providing the most compassionate and professional care possible not only to the deceased, but to their family.
NAME: Lana S. Pennington*
BIO: Resident of Scott County for 25 years. Pike County native. Owner/broker of Central Kentucky Real Estate. Married to Mark Pennington. Five children between us and 12 grandchildren. In college, I wanted to be a Hospice nurse but decided on an education degree instead. I kick myself all the time for not pursuing what I felt called to do back then.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: I’m seeking the office of Scott County Coroner because I feel I have the natural empathy and compassion that is a must for families during the worst time of their lives. While investigations are a given, the fragile handling of families ensures smooth transitions of next steps, how to obtain needed documents and answering questions not just now but later. Having been involved in deaths of family members and other loved ones, I have usually been appointed the go-to person to help make decisions because I am able to remain calm during a difficult time. As one family member wrote, “I let her be raw, cry, talk, hold her loved one. I couldn’t imagine anyone going through this without her.” I want to make a difference! I respectfully and humbly ask for your vote on May 17.
*Pennington was removed from the ballot for the May 17 primary due to a party affiliation error. She will be a write-in option during the November general election.