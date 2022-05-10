Editor’s Note: Following are the results from a survey the News-Graphic requested from all candidates. Candidates who did not respond were noted. The only candidates included in this survey are those included on the primary ballots. Non-partisan offices, such as Georgetown mayor or primaries with only one candidate, will be on the November ballot but are not part of the primary ballot. The News-Graphic attempted to provide an opportunity for each candidate to respond. Please refer to the sample ballot and a list of polling locations provided by the Scott County Clerk’s Office inside the print edition of the News-Graphic on Tuesday, May 10. Each race was featured separately online under "Meet the Candidates."
COUNTY ATTORNEY
NAME: Samuel Porter
BIO: Sam Porter grew up in Scott County. Sam was raised with conservative values. He lives in Georgetown with his wife and two daughters. His mother was a public school teacher and his father retired from Toyota. He attended public schools and went to church right here. Sam graduated valedictorian from Scott County High School. He then graduated with honors from Georgetown College, where he started a chapter of Young Republicans, and then graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Law. Sam is a former prosecutor, and in his private practice, actively litigates cases all across Kentucky.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: I am the only true Republican in the race for Scott County Attorney. I am running to protect the rights of victims, children and families. I believe Scott County needs principled conservative leadership. We should support and defend police – not defund police. I believe in protecting the rights of law-abiding gun owners. We need a County Attorney and a local government that truly works for our families and neighbors. I will bring new leadership to the Scott County Attorney’s Office. Scott County is among the fastest-growing counties in Kentucky. This brings many good things, but also many challenges. To meet these challenges, I will be a true full-time County Attorney. Our County Attorneys have always maintained private practices on the side in addition to their work for Scott County. I will not do this. That may have worked in the past, but with unprecedented growth, we need a County Attorney who focuses only on what the voters elect him to do – to be tough on crime and never be distracted by a private practice. Lastly, my grandfather, Virgil Pryor, served as Scott County Attorney in the 1960s. I am proud of my family’s tradition of service, and I want to continue that tradition as Scott County Attorney.
NAME: Cameron R. Culberston
BIO: I grew up in Scott County. My father is a retired physician. My parents have been involved in the community for years. I graduated from Scott County High School in 1999, Transylvania University in 2003, and UK College of Law in 2006. Since 2007, I have worked as an Assistant Scott County Attorney under Glenn Williams and Rand Marshall. I married my wife, Serena, in 2006. Serena works as a middle school social worker. We have two daughters, Anne (11) and Caroline (8). They attend public school here in Scott County. We attend First Christian Church here in Georgetown.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE:
I have served as an Assistant Scott County Attorney for 15 years. I believe I am the most qualified candidate in this race. My conservative values center on a belief in justice, fairness, and the rule of law. I care about Scott County and hope to see our community thrive. I have the skills and experience to manage the County Attorney’s Office efficiently, effectively, and in a fiscally responsible manner. The County Attorney’s Office covers many responsibilities requiring a County Attorney with experience. Just a few of those responsibilities include prosecuting criminal cases, disability cases, abuse and neglect cases, and juvenile cases, advising Fiscal Court, advising local law enforcement, and enforcing child support. I am honored to have the endorsement and support of Rand Marshall, our current County Attorney, and Glenn Williams and Clay McKnight, both former County Attorneys. I am also honored to have the endorsement of our local fraternal order of police. This job is about public service. I am seeking this job because I want to serve Scott County. If elected, I pledge to do my best to serve our community with character, integrity, commitment, fairness, and respect for the Office of the Scott County Attorney.