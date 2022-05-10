Editor’s Note: Following are the results from a survey the News-Graphic requested from all candidates. Candidates who did not respond were noted. The only candidates included in this survey are those included on the primary ballots. Non-partisan offices, such as Georgetown mayor or primaries with only one candidate, will be on the November ballot but are not part of the primary ballot. The News-Graphic attempted to provide an opportunity for each candidate to respond. Please refer to the sample ballot and a list of polling locations provided by the Scott County Clerk’s Office inside the print edition of the News-Graphic on Tuesday, May 10. Each race was featured separately online under "Meet the Candidates."
COUNTY CLERK
NAME: Rebecca M. Johnson
BIO: The first time I came to Georgetown, Kentucky, was for my student orientation at Georgetown College in 1990. I’ve since been calling Scott County my home for the past 32 years. It is the community where I have worked and built lasting relationships, while raising my five children. For the last 12 years, I have been blessed with the opportunity to serve this community as the Scott County Clerk. I have brought a creative approach, effective communication, along with business and accounting skills, to lead an office that stands out amongst other government agencies for its friendliness, professionalism and innovation.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: I have been honored to serve as your county clerk for the last 12 years. During my leadership, I have brought many innovations to the office. First and foremost, I introduced a management structure. A highly qualified supervisor, motor vehicle, land records, elections and bookkeeping, works hand-in-hand with me on a daily basis to maintain consistently great customer service, accountability and integrity in each department. Other innovations I have brought to the clerk’s office over the past decade include: phone-in renewal, debit/credit services, passport services, a customer check-in system, all of which save time, increase productivity and provide customers with more convenience. I managed a staff that kept services available during the entire COVID-19 pandemic, providing drop-off and by-appointment services when the doors were closed for only three months. We were highly successful in conducting an unprecedented Presidential Election in 2020. I have built a team of trained, knowledgeable clerks, who work alongside me, taking pride in the services we provide to the community we love! During these changing times and continued rapid growth of Scott County, there has never been a better time to keep a seasoned and trusted county clerk.
NAME: Ashley Nicole Nunn
BIO: I was born and raised in Harlan County. I met my husband, Matt, at Eastern Kentucky University. We married and moved to Fort Benning, Georgia, in 2005 where he completed his training for the Army. We moved to Scott County in 2007 and are thankful to be raising our children, Emma and Easton, here. We opened a successful small business in 2016, and I was primarily responsible for the management and growth of that business until we hired our full-time management team last year. My experience demonstrates an ability to learn, a commitment to hard work, and strong leadership skills.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: I am seeking the Republican nomination for County Clerk because I believe Scott County deserves a clerk who will be present and dedicated while emphasizing excellent customer service. As your Clerk, I will come to work every day and work hard with the team in the Clerk’s Office and for the citizens of Scott County. I will be diligent in ensuring the staff has the resources and support they need from the Clerk to do their jobs and ensure the office runs efficiently and effectively to serve you. I will be committed to ensuring that we protect the integrity of our elections, and I will be a strong voice for Scott County with the state when it comes to the affairs of our office and elections. I am confident my strong work ethic, leadership skills, customer service and business mindset give me the experience to confidently say I am the best candidate for this position. I hope that my history of undeniable dedication will give you confidence in knowing that I will be committed to this role and serve you well if you elect me to be your County Clerk. It would be my honor and pleasure to serve you.