Editor’s Note: Following are the results from a survey the News-Graphic requested from all candidates. Candidates who did not respond were noted. The only candidates included in this survey are those included on the primary ballots. Non-partisan offices, such as Georgetown mayor or primaries with only one candidate, will be on the November ballot but are not part of the primary ballot. The News-Graphic attempted to provide an opportunity for each candidate to respond. Please refer to the sample ballot and a list of polling locations provided by the Scott County Clerk’s Office inside the print edition of the News-Graphic on Tuesday, May 10. Each race was featured separately online under "Meet the Candidates."
DISTRICT 14 JUDGE
NAME: William Rich
BIO: I am a lifelong central Kentuckian, a graduate of Henry Clay High School and the University of Kentucky, and a graduate of Regent University College of Law. I am admitted to practice in Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia. Over the past 26 years, I have been engaged in the practice of civil litigation, criminal defense, and probate and I have regularly appeared in both District Court and Circuit Court in nearly every Kentucky county, also many counties in Ohio and West Virginia, as well as U.S. District Court, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Kentucky Court of Appeals, and Kentucky Supreme Court.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: There are three important qualifications to be a Judge. The first, and perhaps most important, is fairness. A Judge must have the ability to connect with all of the persons which appear in Court and treat each with utmost respect and dignity, with compassion and empathy for the unique circumstances of each situation, and with the temperament to bring calm and reason to each situation. Fairness also means that the Judge will analyze the unique facts of each situation and make a just decision. A Judge must treat each person charged with a crime firmly but justly, fair not only to the accused but also to the victim and to the public. The second qualification is respect for the law. Regardless of a Judge’s personal views, a Judge must always adhere to the statutes and case law as well as the Kentucky Constitution and United States Constitution. And the third qualification is desire to serve the community. After 26 years of practicing law and after having observed Judges in nearly every Kentucky county, I know what separates an average Judge from a great Judge. I ask for your vote to be the experienced, fair, competent Judge this community deserves.
NAME: Rawl Douglas Kazee
BIO: Graduated from UK in 2001 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science; and graduated with a JD from UK Law in 2004. Has practiced thousands of civil and criminal cases in Circuit, District, Federal and Appellate Courts across 61 counties in Kentucky. Current member of the Criminal Justice Act (CJA) panel for the Eastern District of Kentucky Federal Court. Has spent countless hours organizing, participating, and mentoring in community service projects. Has been married for over 10 years, father of two children and a resident of Scott County for 12 years.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: I am very proud that my life has been primarily focused on serving others. It is one of the principles that I hold most dear. District Judges are called to serve in many different roles. I have experience in all divisions of District Court and I am aware of how important it is for the Judge to have a clear understanding of the law, procedures, and most importantly the people involved in the action before them. District Court is “the people’s court” because a District Court Judge presides over matters including criminal, mental health, evictions, traffic violations, juvenile, and matters involving the loss of a loved one (probate). This is why a District Court Judge is such a vital leader in the community; and the best leaders are servants first. I have practiced in all of these areas across the state for over 17 years and understand the importance of having a Judge who is fair and respectful to all and can appropriately apply the law to each case. I love these communities and believe that my experience has led me to be the next District Court Judge to be able to continue serving my community in an even greater role. I humbly ask for your vote on May 17.
NAME: Bolton Bevins
BIO: Bolton Bevins is a lifelong Scott County resident and graduate of Scott County High School and Georgetown College. Immediately after graduating law school, Bolton began working in the Scott County Court System. Bolton started out as a law clerk in Scott Circuit Court, and eventually was promoted to staff attorney on the Kentucky Court of Appeals. In 2019, Bolton joined the Fayette County Attorney’s Office, working as a prosecutor.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: I want to be your District Court Judge for one simple reason: I love Scott County with all my heart, and I want to do my part to help keep my home safe. The rule of law is degrading across our country. Radical Judges refuse to hold criminals accountable, even to the point of refusing to set bail for violent offenses, essentially turning our jails into turnstiles with zero accountability. This insanity is also occurring across Kentucky, and I do not believe that it cannot happen in Scott County if the wrong Judge is in place. I pledge to always put the safety of our community first and never accept bail that would run contrary to that promise in accordance with the Kentucky statute. Further, it is my solemn oath to every Scott County resident that I will always keep the Constitution and Rule of Law in the forefront of any decision I ever make. I pledge to ensure every person in my courtroom is treated with respect, and each case treated with the seriousness it deserves. I appreciate your consideration for this very important job. I promise to be a Judge everyone in Scott County can be proud to support!