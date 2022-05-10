Editor’s Note: Following are the results from a survey the News-Graphic requested from all candidates. Candidates who did not respond were noted. The only candidates included in this survey are those included on the primary ballots. Non-partisan offices, such as Georgetown mayor or primaries with only one candidate, will be on the November ballot but are not part of the primary ballot. The News-Graphic attempted to provide an opportunity for each candidate to respond. Please refer to the sample ballot and a list of polling locations provided by the Scott County Clerk’s Office inside the print edition of the News-Graphic on Tuesday, May 10. Each race was featured separately online under "Meet the Candidates."
DISTRICT 2 CONSTABLE
NAME: Paul Goodman
BIO: Resident of District 2, husband to my wonderful wife, Arden, and father to my awesome daughters, Nicole and Erika. I am a retired firefighter of 21 years. I have dedicated my life to emergency response and helping others in our wonderful community.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: I’m seeking re-election for office of Scott County Constable District 2. I have served as constable for eight years and have assisted local law enforcement throughout the years. Serving the community is what I’m about. When I knew I was retiring, I started to look for a way I can still serve the community. I have enjoyed the first eight years and am looking forward to serving an additional four years.
NAME: Mike Mitchell
BIO: No response at press deadline.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: No response at press deadline.