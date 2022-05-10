Editor’s Note: Following are the results from a survey the News-Graphic requested from all candidates. Candidates who did not respond were noted. The only candidates included in this survey are those included on the primary ballots. Non-partisan offices, such as Georgetown mayor or primaries with only one candidate, will be on the November ballot but are not part of the primary ballot. The News-Graphic attempted to provide an opportunity for each candidate to respond. Please refer to the sample ballot and a list of polling locations provided by the Scott County Clerk’s Office inside the print edition of the News-Graphic on Tuesday, May 10. Each race was featured separately online under "Meet the Candidates."
DISTRICT 2 MAGISTRATE
NAME: James Alvin Lyons
BIO: I have lived in the 2nd District, near Stamping Ground, my entire life. I grew up on a hill farm on the north end of Bonds Pike and currently live on a farm on Duvall Station Road. When I am not busy with Fiscal Court work, I am a farmer growing beef cattle, corn, soybeans, and hay. I have been married to Debbie Kelly Lyons for 45 years. We have two children, Alison Jones-Wirth and James W. Lyons, and four grandchildren who all live in the 2nd District.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: Growing up in a farm family I was taught when you rent a farm, you leave it better than you found it. Throughout my life I have applied that philosophy to everything I do. I have held leadership positions in many successful agriculture and volunteer organizations. I feel confident I left all of those better than I found them. For the last 12 years, I have applied that philosophy and experience to my role on Scott County Fiscal Court. Many positive things have been accomplished in my time on the Fiscal Court. Construction of a state-of-art Road Department and Maintenance facility, development of the first phase of the Great Crossings Park and the most exciting is an agreement to make high-speed fiber internet available to every home in Scott County are three of the many successes that have occurred. As a fiscal conservative, it is important that this has been done while maintaining one of the lowest county property tax rates in the state. I am asking the voters to keep me on the Fiscal Court so I can help oversee the completion of the broadband project and continue to be a guardian of taxpayer dollars. If I am re-elected, I promise I will continue to work hard to leave it better than I found it.
NAME: Robert “Rob” Jones
BIO: I was born and raised in Scott County. I’ve brought up my family here and I love this land. You can be assured that I will do everything I can to make sure it stays the home you love while also continuing to prosper. I previously have been Chairperson of Scott County Planning and Zoning, and I have been involved with the Stamping Ground City Commission (rotating in and out of office) in different capacities for 20 years. I believe that our land needs to be taken care of in order to stay healthy, to provide food, sustain wildlife, enjoy fresh air, and clean water. I have been involved with helping to develop the Scott County Comprehensive Plan which is a type of “blueprint or model” to help us keep our goals in view as the county continues to grow.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: A vote for me is a vote for economic growth in your district, and it’s also a vote for the preservation of our precious farmland and a vote for seriously working towards term limits. Term limits are not only important on a national and state level, but a local level as well. It’s easy to get too comfortable and stuck in your ways when serving as a career politician. We need rotation in office, and regular people to be citizen legislators that are motivated to exercise their power on behalf of the common good. Also, I’ve been on a mission to help revive our economy, and I am continually working towards it. You can put my passion and drive to work for you, regardless of where you live in Scott County. Finally, a vote for me is a vote for the belief that, in order to be effective, you must be a hard-working strong conservative, have a deep sense of community values (by believing one of my biggest responsibilities is serving my constituents) and have love for land and family.