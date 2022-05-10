Editor’s Note: Following are the results from a survey the News-Graphic requested from all candidates. Candidates who did not respond were noted. The only candidates included in this survey are those included on the primary ballots. Non-partisan offices, such as Georgetown mayor or primaries with only one candidate, will be on the November ballot but are not part of the primary ballot. The News-Graphic attempted to provide an opportunity for each candidate to respond. Please refer to the sample ballot and a list of polling locations provided by the Scott County Clerk’s Office inside the print edition of the News-Graphic on Tuesday, May 10. Each race was featured separately online under "Meet the Candidates."
DISTRICT 3 CONSTABLE
NAME: Dave Willis
BIO: Longtime resident of Scott County. Married to Ruth Ann Slone Willis. One son Derek, who is married to Greshen Willis. Two grandsons, Dorian and Cannon. Graduate of Transylvania University. I have 20 years of law enforcement experience, all in Scott County. Retired Scott County Deputy Sheriff. Graduate from the Department of Criminal Justice Training. Served as a detective in the Criminal Investigations Section for seven years. Over 1,000 hour of training.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: I am seeking re-election to the Office of Scott County Constable District 3 to continue to serve the citizens of Scott County. I have been your constable for the past six years. Constables are elected sworn peace officers that are afforded by the Kentucky Constitution. Constables have broad arrest powers and may enforce traffic rules and serve in court processes (summons, warrants, evictions, etc.). Constables, in Scott County, primarily serve in the court process. They do, however, have arrest powers. Training and experience is vitally important. I know the court system and the criminal justice system. I ask for your vote. Thank you.
NAME: Robert N. Wright
BIO: No response at press deadline.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: No response at press deadline.