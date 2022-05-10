Editor’s Note: Following are the results from a survey the News-Graphic requested from all candidates. Candidates who did not respond were noted. The only candidates included in this survey are those included on the primary ballots. Non-partisan offices, such as Georgetown mayor or primaries with only one candidate, will be on the November ballot but are not part of the primary ballot. The News-Graphic attempted to provide an opportunity for each candidate to respond. Please refer to the sample ballot and a list of polling locations provided by the Scott County Clerk’s Office inside the print edition of the News-Graphic on Tuesday, May 10. Each race was featured separately online under "Meet the Candidates."
DISTRICT 3 MAGISTRATE
NAME: Chad S. Wallace
BIO: I have been a Scott County Magistrate for the 3rd District for eight years, a Georgetown City Council Member, a Georgetown-Scott County Parks and Recreation member, a member of the Scott County Health Board, and a member of Southland Christian Church. I teach Social Studies at Scott County Middle School, and I am also an Adjunct Professor at Midway University. I am married to my wife, Angie, and we have two children, Ethan and Callie.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: It has been my pleasure to serve as magistrate for the 3rd District for the last eight years. The Scott County Fiscal Court has accomplished many projects, such as the Great Crossings Park facility, the Scott County Road Department, sewer lines on South U.S. 25, internet improvements throughout the county, Lisle Road Soccer Complex improvements, a new Sheriff’s Office, and many more projects. I want to continue in my role to see the completion of these new projects while the Fiscal Court begins new improvements to our county. I would be honored to continue to make a better Scott County.
NAME: Michael Ryan
BIO: No response at press deadline.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: No response at press deadline.