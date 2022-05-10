Editor’s Note: Following are the results from a survey the News-Graphic requested from all candidates. Candidates who did not respond were noted. The only candidates included in this survey are those included on the primary ballots. Non-partisan offices, such as Georgetown mayor or primaries with only one candidate, will be on the November ballot but are not part of the primary ballot. The News-Graphic attempted to provide an opportunity for each candidate to respond. Please refer to the sample ballot and a list of polling locations provided by the Scott County Clerk’s Office inside the print edition of the News-Graphic on Tuesday, May 10. Each race was featured separately online under "Meet the Candidates."
DISTRICT 4 MAGISTRATE
NAME: Kane Johnston
BIO: I am a lifelong resident of Scott County. I graduated from Scott County High School and the University of Kentucky, with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education. I am a Kentucky Colonel, an Eagle Scout of Troop 215, earned my American FFA Degree, member of Newtown Christian Church, a Precinct Election Officer and the president of Scott County FFA Alumni. My wife, Lauren, and I got married this past January and are expecting our first child in August. I am the fifth generation to live on our family farm. We raise beef cattle and alfalfa hay. I started my own lawn care business 21 years ago. I am a realtor and a substitute teacher for Scott County Schools.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: Having grown up in Scott County I have seen a lot of changes. Scott County is currently the fastest growing county in the state. With growth, things have to change, some will be for the better and some not so much. Georgetown is losing the smalltown feeling that it had for so long. New development is happening daily and important financial decisions are having to be made. I have a passion for Scott County, and I want to make a difference and be a part of those decisions. I enjoy being involved in my community. As you see in my biography, I have achieved many goals and am a part of several organizations. Once I start something, I don’t stop until it’s finished and that’s exactly the same way I will act if elected as magistrate. I want to do what’s right for Scott County and continue to make it a desirable place to live and raise a family, but at the same time ensuring that we keep its charm and attractiveness that the residents of Scott County love.
NAME: Kelly Corman
BIO: A lifelong Scott County resident. Married to Allyson Kring Corman for 26 years. I graduated from UK with a degree in economics. Currently a Mortgage Banker for Stockton Mortgage in the Georgetown office. I have been involved with many local organizations over the years. Past president of Kiwanis Club. Past treasurer for Chamber of Commerce. Served on Boards for Ward Hall, YMCA, SC church basketball league.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: I am seeking re-election to help with projects that I feel are very important to Scott County. The broadband deal that the fiscal court was able to attain will serve over 5,000 households who are currently not served or underserved. We will continue to support law enforcement and all other emergency services, striving to keep the best qualified employees possible. As we continue to grow, we need to plan for smart strategic growth. We need to make sure that roads are well planned and safe for our residents.
NAME: Karen Tingle-Sames
BIO: I am a lifelong resident of Scott County. I graduated from Scott County High School and Georgetown College and am a member of Penn Memorial Baptist Church. My husband, Kevin Sames, and I own and work in Carriage House Gifts & Flowers, which has been a Georgetown business for over 50 years. I have more than 20 years in public service, 16 years serving on the Georgetown City Council and four years as Mayor of Georgetown. I have the unique distinction of serving as the first female Mayor of Georgetown and the first republican to hold that office since the 1940s.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: I am seeking the office of Scott County Magistrate for the 4th District, because there needs to be a strong consistent conservative voice ready to address the tough issues. District 4 has the largest population, and is the fastest growing area in Scott County. I have the ability, experience and knowledge to be that voice for the area. As a small business owner for over 50 years, it has provided me the opportunity to become deeply involved in our community. It has allowed me to have an open-door policy and accountability for the citizens’ concerns. As your magistrate, I will sincerely serve our community with honesty and transparency. As a proven fiscal conservative, I have the experience, knowledge and desire to work for the 4th District. I will always strive to improve our community and protect the quality of life we expect. My phone is 502-863-1822. My door will always be open to hear from the residents of Scott County. No one will work harder for the 4th District and Scott County than I will.