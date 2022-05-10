Editor’s Note: Following are the results from a survey the News-Graphic requested from all candidates. Candidates who did not respond were noted. The only candidates included in this survey are those included on the primary ballots. Non-partisan offices, such as Georgetown mayor or primaries with only one candidate, will be on the November ballot but are not part of the primary ballot. The News-Graphic attempted to provide an opportunity for each candidate to respond. Please refer to the sample ballot and a list of polling locations provided by the Scott County Clerk’s Office inside the print edition of the News-Graphic on Tuesday, May 10. Each race was featured separately online under "Meet the Candidates."
DISTRICT 6 MAGISTRATE
NAME: Chris Wachal
BIO: Graduate of UK with a B.A. in political science, and a minor in economics. I reside in Canewood subdivision with my wife of 26 years. Our daughter and grandchildren also live here. I’m currently a sales specialist for a local retailer. I’ve spent most of my life as a business manager and owner.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: I have always had a passion for politics in that it affects every aspect of our lives. Bill Burke, the former 6th District Magistrate, was my next door neighbor. After his passing, I felt there would be a void in the manner he represented us. Given the direction we are heading under the current administration, I feel the time has come to stand for our beliefs at every level of government. Those being conservative values of God, family and protecting our country and what it was founded on.
NAME: Ryan Pratt
BIO: I have lived in Georgetown my whole life. I graduated from Scott County High School and obtained my BSN in nursing from UK. I earned a master’s degree as a Family Nurse Practitioner. I work for AirEvac Lifeteam, where I began as a Flight Nurse and currently work as a Clinical Staff Development Specialist. I am also an ICU clinical instructor at UK’s College of Nursing. My wife, Emily, and I have two children, Harper and Knox. I enjoy coaching our kids in sports. I am an active member of Grace Christian Church, where you can find me greeting and welcoming the congregation.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: I have a passion for the City of Georgetown and Scott County, the only place I have called home. I am eager to have the opportunity to serve my community as magistrate. If elected, I will ensure the county budget remains fiscally responsible. I will help oversee the fair implementation of the county-wide broadband. As a first responder myself, I will make it a priority to attract and retain first responders in Scott County. I have coached my children in many sports throughout our community, and I see first-hand the need to improve the complexes our children use. I will be a magistrate that listens to and works for our community. I look forward to being a voice for the citizens of Georgetown and Scott County.
NAME: Tim Thompson
BIO: Husband to Heather. Father of four. My family means everything to me. Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal for Georgetown. Have worked for the City of Georgetown for 22 years. Current District 6 Magistrate. I was appointed by Governor Andy Beshear after the passing of Bill Burke In November. Lifelong Scott Countian. Founder of nonprofit 24000.ORG. Member of numerous boards locally that impact citizens across our city and county. I have a passion to serve our community and I will whether I stay in office or not. I love to talk to our citizens and I understand my role is to work for everyone regardless of their party, regardless if they vote for me.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: I am seeking this office to continue the work that I have done with this Fiscal Court. I feel I bring a unique experience with my emergency services background. I want to ensure the broadband plan that we pursued goes according to plan, to continue to work to save the Great Crossing Dam and make it safer with help from a grant process we pursued, growing our emergency services with our growing population, and dealing with the drug issues in Scott County. Affordable Housing for all is another passion I have. I also want to grow our parks for sports, and for quality of life. I would also like to try and work with Tourism to help bring a piece of the bourbon boom to its birthplace, Scott County. I want to show people in our community that partisan politics has no place locally. The issues we address on Fiscal Court are not Republican or Democrat issues. They are Scott County issues. I am tired of the “us versus them” mentality that is prevalent in today’s political environment.
NAME: David Lynn Davila
BIO: My name is David Lynn Davila and for most of my life, I have called Scott County my home. I am a 1973 graduate of Scott County High School and attended Georgetown College, graduating in 1977. After having worked for 24 years at the University of Kentucky in the area of Treasury Services, I am now retired. I have a combined total of 40 years in the financial services industry. My wife, Jill, a nurse now retired from Georgetown Community Hospital, we raised three sons, Derrick, Jared and David Clark, and currently have seven grandchildren.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: I am seeking the District 6 Magistrate seat because I believe I can contribute my leadership skills and my expertise in banking. I have, in the past, held office within community organizations and in my church. I am in favor of supporting the following issues: A strong parks and recreation system for Scott County, a new clean regional water supply with surrounding counties to meet the growth in population of Scott County, continued support of providing upkeep of roads and bridges, a new jail because of our population growth in the next 20 years, and last the extension of the Legacy Trail into Scott County. I ask for your vote in the primary on May 17, 2022. We together can make Scott County a better community for our families.