Editor’s Note: Following are the results from a survey the News-Graphic requested from all candidates. Candidates who did not respond were noted. The only candidates included in this survey are those included on the primary ballots. Non-partisan offices, such as Georgetown mayor or primaries with only one candidate, will be on the November ballot but are not part of the primary ballot. The News-Graphic attempted to provide an opportunity for each candidate to respond. Please refer to the sample ballot and a list of polling locations provided by the Scott County Clerk’s Office inside the print edition of the News-Graphic on Tuesday, May 10. Each race was featured separately online under "Meet the Candidates."
DISTRICT 62 STATE REPRESENTATIVE
NAME: Phillip Pratt
BIO: I am a native Scott Countian. I graduated from Scott County High School and the University of Kentucky. I began my company, Pratt’s Lawn and Landscape, with my two sons 29 years ago. My company has been blessed, and we share those blessings with the community, including Transform Scott County, AMEN House, Elizabeth’s Village, Gathering Place, Japanese Garden, sports teams, and schools. My wife is a retired teacher, and we have been married 41 years. We have three children and three grandchildren. I am a member of the Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis Club, and serve at Grace Christian.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: I ran six years ago for this position because I saw the effects of government overreach and over-regulation on small businesses. I have fought and would like to keep fighting for Kentucky to be a business-friendly state. As Chairman of the Small Business Information and Technology Committee, I have been a vocal part of an investigation on the mishandling of unemployment claims during COVID-19. I would like to be able to continue this work to protect the citizens of this state from the hardships faced these last two years. In addition, one of my passions is to provide broadband to every unserved and underserved household in Kentucky. While I passed the original bill to set up the funding mechanism for broadband deployment, I want to be in the position to make sure the money is properly spent to serve these areas. Also, I have supported tighter and more restrictive election laws for our state, including cleaning up voter rolls, and I want to continue to be able to make sure these laws are upheld. Other areas I would like to be able to continue to support include fighting illegal mandates, pro-life, and second-amendment rights.
NAME: Michelle Karcz Nance
BIO: I grew up on a farm in Illinois, and have lived in central Kentucky for the past 21 years. I moved here to follow my dream of working in the equine industry. I obtained a Veterinary Technology degree from Morehead State University in 2004. I then moved to Lexington where I worked in equine surgery for the following seven years. During this period of time I met my husband, had two children, and we started our own business: a thoroughbred breeding, foaling, and sales-prep operation. In 2013, I graduated with a Nursing degree from Midway University. I worked as a pediatric nurse for four and a half years in a pediatrician’s office and one year in the NICU.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: I am seeking this office because I am concerned that our legislators are not doing the heavy lifting required to preserve our individual rights and freedoms. I am running on the following key points: fight for medical freedom, restore election integrity, and power back to the people through a responsive and accountable government.