Editor’s Note: Following are the results from a survey the News-Graphic requested from all candidates. Candidates who did not respond were noted. The only candidates included in this survey are those included on the primary ballots. Non-partisan offices, such as Georgetown mayor or primaries with only one candidate, will be on the November ballot but are not part of the primary ballot. The News-Graphic attempted to provide an opportunity for each candidate to respond. Please refer to the sample ballot and a list of polling locations provided by the Scott County Clerk’s Office inside the print edition of the News-Graphic on Tuesday, May 10. Each race was featured separately online under "Meet the Candidates."
DISTRICT 7 MAGISTRATE
NAME: David Livingston
BIO: I came to Georgetown College, graduated and settled down in Georgetown. I am married to Nicole Colalella Livingston. Nicole graduated from Scott County High School and is now a teacher at Western Elementary (2022 Teacher of the Year). We have three daughters, Meryn, Ryann, and Mara, who have graduated or currently attend Scott County Schools. My career is an insurance executive with Houchens Insurance Group, with a niche focused on public entities. I also currently serve as President of the Magistrates and Commissioners Association and have been elected by local elected officials statewide to serve on the executive committee as 1st Vice President of the Kentucky Association of Counties. Within my magistrate duties, I serve on many committees of the Fiscal Court. Some of the neighborhoods served as your magistrate are: Bradford Place, Scroggins Park, Mt. Vernon, Richfield, East Main Estates, Southpoint, Parkside and Mansion Estates.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: I am your current magistrate for the 7th District. During this time of service, I have answered your phone calls, emails, social media messages and talked when we see one another in restaurants, grocery stores or church. Questions have ranged from vehicle speeding problems, traffic signs and signals, barking dogs, garbage service, street light issues to street asphalt conditions. Our family commitment to Scott County has been deep through participation in parks and rec, schools, church and service as your magistrate of the 7th District. As a fiscal conservative, I have made the choice to pay for my travel expenses when attending the 10-12 county elected official conferences per year. It has always been my belief this is how I should serve as your magistrate. During the last three years, we have met our fiscal court goals set forth. A few of them are as follows: lowest county property tax rate in the region (same county tax rate today as it was in 2005 with a decreasing property tax rate for over 10 years), high speed broadband buildout for the entire county, completion of Great Crossing Park, groundbreaking to update Lisle Road Soccer Complex and a wage and benefit survey to be sure our county employees, including first responders are paid fairly. I commit to you that I will continue to serve and respond to you when you have needs or concerns. I commit to continue making decisions from a fiscal conservative point of view, maintaining high community standards with an equitable tax rate. Rest assured, with the skyrocketing real estate values, as a fiscal court, we will be addressing the taxing rate appropriately to alleviate any shock costs to you on your 2022 county property tax bill. I am honored and humbled for the faith and trust you have placed in me. I am asking for your trust and vote to continue as your Scott County Magistrate in District 7.
NAME: Mark Sulski
BIO: My wife, Kelli and I, have been married for 33 years. We have three children, Amanda (32), Hunter (23), and Cameron (15). We have five beautiful grandchildren from six years old and younger. We have been residents of Scott County for 12 years, and I love being a public servant to our community! With 35 years of banking experience, most recently as Market President of Kentucky Bank, I feel I would serve the county well as the 7th District Magistrate as I possess the skills to fiscally manage the monetary budget of Scott County, as well as continue to be a true public servant!
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: It’s time for a change, and we need career politicians who don’t work or serve the wonderful Scott County community to step aside for true leaders who want to serve our community. The reason I seek the office of 7th District Magistrate is to truly make a difference in the community I live, work, and serve in! We need more people who work, live, and serve in Scott County. I currently serve as President of Rotary, Chairman of United Way, and Chairman of Planning & Zoning. I’ve served as a past board member of the Chamber of Commerce and have been a member of the Chamber for 12 years. Past Board President of Scott United Ministries, which is inclusive of AMEN House, Elizabeth Village, the Medical Mission. I’m also an alumni of both the Citizens Police Academy and Citizens Fire Academy and have served on numerous committees within Scott County. As we say in Rotary, Service Above Self. I want to see steady managed growth, and to see programs that target supporting our youth and senior citizens. We really have very little in our community to help keep our children safe, like a Boys & Girls Club.