Editor’s Note: Following are the results from a survey the News-Graphic requested from all candidates. Candidates who did not respond were noted. The only candidates included in this survey are those included on the primary ballots. Non-partisan offices, such as Georgetown mayor or primaries with only one candidate, will be on the November ballot but are not part of the primary ballot. The News-Graphic attempted to provide an opportunity for each candidate to respond. Please refer to the sample ballot and a list of polling locations provided by the Scott County Clerk’s Office inside the print edition of the News-Graphic on Tuesday, May 10. Each race was featured separately online under "Meet the Candidates."
JAILER
NAME: Bryan Keith Blankenship
BIO: No response at press deadline.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: No response at press deadline.
NAME: Derran C. Broyles
BIO: I was born and raised in central Kentucky. I have been married to my wife, Nancy, for 26 years and have three children, Jacob, Alex, and Matthew. We are members of Georgetown First United Methodist Church and are active in our community. I’ve devoted my life to public service and feel strongly about making our community a better place to live. I retired as a sergeant with the Kentucky State Police in 2013. Afterwards, I continued serving our county as a deputy sheriff, until I was elected Scott County Jailer in 2014. It has been my honor to serve as Scott County Jailer since then.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: I ran for Jailer in 2014 for many reasons (reducing the “fringe benefits” of coming to jail; increasing staff training and professionalism; working inmates in our community; expanding educational- and faith-based opportunities for inmates.) I started with reducing the cable channels down from about 240 (plus pay movie channels) to about 45 cable channels. I eliminated the following: ordering of pizzas from local pizza restaurants for inmates; annual inmate “super bowl” parties; and unnecessary items being provided to inmates at taxpayer expense. Inmates have become accountable for their actions in our jail by being charged if they commit a criminal violation in jail. Staff training has been expanded, which increases the safety of the staff and the inmates. Inmate work crews, except during COVID-19, have gone out almost seven days a week working in our inmate vegetable garden, as well as picking up litter, working for Stamping Ground, Sadieville, City of Georgetown, Scott County Parks and Rec., Georgetown Public Works, Georgetown Housing Authority and other entities. New inmate educational programs introduced by me include a parenting program and decision-making program. Faith-based opportunities have been expanded by increasing the number of religious volunteers and churches involved and expanding the number of days they engage with them. In summary, I have done everything I promised to do since you first elected me. I am seeking re-election to continue our efforts in positively impacting our inmates and making Scott County a safer place to be.