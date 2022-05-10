Editor’s Note: Following are the results from a survey the News-Graphic requested from all candidates. Candidates who did not respond were noted. The only candidates included in this survey are those included on the primary ballots. Non-partisan offices, such as Georgetown mayor or primaries with only one candidate, will be on the November ballot but are not part of the primary ballot. The News-Graphic attempted to provide an opportunity for each candidate to respond. Please refer to the sample ballot and a list of polling locations provided by the Scott County Clerk’s Office inside the print edition of the News-Graphic on Tuesday, May 10. Each race was featured separately online under "Meet the Candidates."
SHERIFF
NAME: Tony Hampton
BIO: I was born and raised in Scott County to the late John and Peggy Hampton, I graduated from Scott County High School in 1989 and then graduated from the Department of Criminal Justice in 1995. I have been in law enforcement in Scott County for 28 years. I have worked for the Georgetown Police Department, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and was the Chief of Police for the City of Stamping Ground. I have always had a strong desire to be a public servant and help others while staying within my home community. I am married and have three children and have three older brothers who all live in the Georgetown-central Kentucky area.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: As your Sheriff for over 10 years, our county has been able to sustain substantial growth while remaining a very safe place to live and raise a family. Under my watch, we have taken the following steps to increase trust and community support in our law enforcement mission. We have deployed body-worn cameras on all deputies, joined community-based coalitions and civic organizations to better understand Scott County’s needs and ways to improve how the sheriff’s office can assist in those needs. I have hired and retained the county’s most diverse employee workforce and substantially increased pay and benefits by working closely with Scott County Fiscal Court. I have created and filled three full-time school SROs and increased staffing in community relations, investigations and other specialized units while maintaining law enforcement accreditation. I want to use the next term to continue to decrease crime in Scott County, look at ways to fund additional deputies to our schools, build a new and modern Sheriff’s Office and create a new victims’ advocates position within the Scott County Sheriff’s Office to work with victims of crime and drug addiction. It has been an honor to serve my home as Sheriff. Thank you for your past, current and future support!
NAME: Chester A. Palmer
BIO: My name is Chester A. Palmer. I am the son of Jessie P. Bloodsoe and sibling to five sisters, Denise O’neal Mason, Cassandra O’neal Bond, Janice O’neal, Marnita Payton and Tara Palmer Cunningham, as well as two brothers, Bernard Palmer and Willie Palmer. I’ve spent my entire life growing up in Scott County with a stint living in Alabama where I began my law enforcement career in 1989 before coming back to Kentucky in 1992 and becoming employed with Scott Sheriff’s Department. I retired in 2012 as Chief of Police from the City of Stamping Ground, before coming back to Scott County Sheriff’s Office, where I am still currently employed. I’m married to Melody Palmer, with three children, Nashira, Vinceno and Cheslyn, and two grandchildren. I pastor the Faith Way Church at Zion Hill, where I have pastored for eight years. I love fishing, hunting, cooking and traveling.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR THIS OFFICE: I first had a passion to lead the Scott County Sheriff’s Office in 1995. I made an unsuccessful run for the Office at least twice against the incumbent. Four years ago, I filed to run for the Office, and after conversation with Sheriff Hampton, I decided to defile so he could successfully reach his retirement, after seeing his post about plans beyond the Sheriff Department and a potential run for a Magistrate seat, I knew it was my time to try and fulfill my dream of becoming Scott County Sheriff. I believe that the Office needs to fight for competitive pay, officer/deputy retention and aggressively seek to broaden its minority hiring of wound other ethnicities, we must require patrol of our county roads, establish a better relationship with all law enforcement and emergency services, engage our community leaders and citizens to interact to strengthen relationships and establish fair professional promotional standards. Currently, we employ 11 court personnel, five of those being full-time and five part-time, along with one certified court security officer. With the plans of a new court house that number will more than quadruple. We have to offer incentives that will draw court security workers and allow for an increased number of patrol deputies. We must maintain a fleet that prioritizes patrol deputies first. I believe a Sheriff must make himself accessible and require a response to calls for service. I believe a Sheriff should prioritize his role as a servant leader. I believe the call is a call to service, and I’m confident that it is my calling to fulfill.