Scott County Schools hosted a meet and greet for Superintendent-Elect Billy Parker Thursday, July 8 at Elkhorn Crossing School for members of the community. Above, Parker and his wife, Lerin, who is a teacher at Western Elementary School, speak with Liz Yandell, principal of Western, and April Carwile, teacher at Western.
There was a steady flow of attendees throughout the evening with several prominent members of the community coming out to meet Parker, including Sen. Damon Thayer, Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington and Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jack Conner. Parker’s two daughters, Molly, 9, and Brenna, 14, were also in attendance. Members of the Scott County Board of Education greeted attendees as they entered prior to speaking with Parker.
Parker was selected by the school board at a meeting last month to replace current Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Hub will officially retire on Dec. 1. Parker will be acting as superintendent-elect until Dec. 1, when he officially takes over the role of superintendent. The two will work alongside one another until Hub’s retirement.