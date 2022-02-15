Cherlynn Stevenson, D-Fayette, is Scott County’s newest legislator, thanks to the redistricting maps.
She is the county’s first Democrat representative in more than a decade. Stevenson participated in the Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce Legislators Breakfast on Saturday, providing many in the community their first chance to meet her.
She was originally elected to represent the bottom third of Fayette County, but re-districting has moved her district to the upper part of Fayette County and portions of Scott County. Each legislative district has a population requirement, and Stevenson’s House District 88 includes roughly 14,000 Scott County residents, while Rep. Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, represents the remainder of the county.
House District 88 runs north and south of 460, but includes an eastern area of the county that goes to Delaplain Road.
“I grew up in the mountains of eastern Kentucky,” she said. “I hail from Knox County. I went to Morehead State University where I got a degree in kinesiology. I had training in corporate wellness.
“I came to Lexington to internship in corporate wellness for Ashland, Inc. where I met my husband. I did a cardiac rehab stint at (St. Joseph’s Hospital) and upon graduation I actually came here to Georgetown and did work at the Toyota Fitness Center for about a year and a half, before I went back to Valvolene where I worked for about 12-and-a-half years.”
She was elected to the House in 2018, taking office in January 2019.
“I’m a staunch defender of public education,” she said. “My mom was a teacher. My dad worked in coal. Affordable health care is important to me and that comes from personal experience.”
