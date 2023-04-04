STAMPING GROUND — It has been 49 years since a tornado tore through this small Scott County community, but the memories remain vivid with many.
“Growing up in Stamping Ground was a dream. You knew everyone and everyone knew you,” said Camille Singer. “If there was a problem that someone was having, there was always someone to help you.”
Camille and her husband, Chris, run a farm that has been in the family for generations.
“Walking down Main Street, you could walk up to any house you wanted to and get a drink of water, not because they were being nice, but it was because they knew you,” Kevin Kidwell said.
Kidwell is the son of Clayton Kidwell, who served as mayor in 1974, and lived on Main Street.
April 3, 1974, started like any normal day. But it was not entirely normal as temperatures were an unseasonably warm 80 degrees across the Bluegrass Region, according to the National Weather Service Office in Louisville
By mid afternoon, to the west, a line of super cell thunderstorms were forming along the Ohio River and making its way east through Louisville towards Scott County and specifically, Stamping Ground.
“It began to get kind of eerie and you just knew,” Gayla Russell said.
Russell lived with her mother, Dolores Robey, in the northeastern corner of Stamping Ground, where the Robey’s house on Graves Road was in the direct path of the storms.
By 6:30 p.m. the powerful F4 tornado, which was reported to be half-mile wide, ripped through Stamping Ground, injuring dozens of people, destroying 250 homes and businesses and leaving as many as 525 people homeless, according to media reports at the time. The Georgetown Times reported 170 barns sustained major damage with another 150 or so suffering minor damage. Some 200 head of livestock died in the storm.
Private property damage was reported to be in the millions. Public buildings such as schools, including Stamping Ground Elementary, along with city hall suffered $1.2 million in damages. Stamping Ground Baptist and First Christian churches were demolished.
By morning, only Reynolds Grocery Store remained standing, according to media reports.
The U.S. Army and National Guard responded to help Stamping Ground, but the roadways into the community were virtually impassable with trees and debris blocking every entrance.
The Singer’s farm was one of the first to experience the fury. “It was nothing that any of us had ever experienced,” Singer said
“Destruction. I walked down Main Street and all the buildings were down,” Sid Hisel, now 96, said. Hisel was the DES director and a photojournalist with the Georgetown News.
“It tore my house down the middle,” Dale Perry said.
Many residents recall hearing a sound that sounded like train engines.
“The sound was awful. When they say it sounds like a locomotive, it does,” Russell said.
Kidwell and his dad watched the storm from the front door; they lived across from Parker’s Trailer Park.
“I remember hearing a sound and dad telling my mom and sister to get in the basement,” Kidwell said. “(Clayton) went to the front door of the house and I went with him, of course.” “We watched the storm come in and it was very black. We stood there in that doorway until it picked that first trailer up in the trailer park and threw it like a javelin.”
Clayton and Kevin then joined their family in the basement.
“What I saw was not a funnel cloud, I saw barrels rolling,” Russell said. She took cover under her kitchen table with her sister’s cat.
Within a few short minutes, the tornado exited town, lifting about 10 miles to the northeast near Sadieville.
“It was just unreal,” Russell said. It looked like a bomb had exploded.”
Kidwell remembers his dad was busy coordinating efforts with several other entities that showed up to help.
“The last time I saw him (that day) was maybe 30 minutes after the tornado and after then, I didn’t see him for a few days,” Kidwell said.
When they were able to enter the town, the National Guard was mobilized and locked down the town. Only residents were allowed in and out.
“There were so many people displaced, so much need is the first thing you saw,” Singer said about that first look at the town.
Memories of the event remain clear, but those memories brought the community closer.
“After the tornado, it became even closer,” Kidwell said. “Everybody pulled together and helped each other.”
As a result of that tornado and others like it, major advances in early warning system have been developed. Doppler Radar is commonplace for meteorologists in any broadcast medium. More places were able to gain access to all hazard sirens. Stamping Ground has one of Scott County’s 20 outdoor early warning sirens outside of the Fire Department and can be heard up to two miles away.
“In times of disaster, people somehow become the strongest, and the people of Stamping Ground did just that tonight,” Clayton Kidwell said that night to the Georgetown News.