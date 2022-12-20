Before official business began, students and faculty with Scott County’s Migrant Education Program (MEP) treated the Scott County Board of Education members and guests to a meal and presentations of their trip to Washington, D.C.
As a part of MEP, every three years a group of high school students travel to the Capitol for a week to learn about U.S. history, politics, and democracy.
On this trip, students met with U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, toured the Capitol building, went to monuments along the National Mall, and took part in a mock trial. The mock trial aims to teach students about judicial proceedings and has them argue for and against a highly debated political topic.
Sharol Ramos, a Great Crossing High School freshman, said the mock trial let her see multiple opinions and perspectives of other high school students on topics such as abortion rights, and how those opinions vary across different states. She said her favorite part was getting to see the Statue of Freedom atop the Capitol Building and learning about how each part represents ideals of freedom and democracy. This was the fourth trip taken by MEP. MEP is a federally funded program to “ensure that all migrant students reach challenging academic standards and graduate with a high school diploma,” according to the program’s website.
The school board began and ended the meeting by recognizing two board members, Stephanie Powers and Kevin Kidwell. Both have served two terms over eight years. During their terms, construction of Great Crossing High School and new Scott County High School, as well as guiding the district through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Powers said she was proud the school board had done so much during her time and she is thankful to have been a part of these accomplishments. Kidwell spoke about how the school board positively affected how education is viewed in the area and that it continues to have pride for student learning.
This was the last meeting for Power and Kidwell, who will be succeeded by Becky Nelson and Eleanor Ratliff in the new year.
A brief construction update was given by David Samokar, president of Clotfelter Samokar, architecture firm for the new Scott County High School. The bridge connecting the bypass with the main site has been installed and work is underway on the second floor.
After being presented with two color models, the school board unanimously decided on a gray accent brick for the front of the school. Throughout the design process, both the school board and Clotfelter Samokar discussed how they did not want to make an exact copy of Great Crossing High School and the new school needed its own identity.
Assistant Superintendent Stephanie Emmons presented the two-year goals in the Comprehensive District Improvement Plan. These goals involve increasing graduation and post-secondary readiness rates, increasing state test scores, and improving overall school climate.