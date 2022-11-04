Early voting is off to a brisk and “phenomenal” start, said Scott County Clerk Rebecca Johnson.
The six-day absentee ballot request period, which ended Wednesday, drew 1,104 requests for absentee ballots with 684 returns as of Wednesday evening, Johnson said. Voters have until polls close Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast their ballots. Outside the unusual circumstances surrounding voting during the pandemic, the 1,014 absentee ballot requests for this election was a high water mark, Johnson said.
“(Scott County Elections Coordinator Amber Hoffman) said in her 20 years she has never seen such a high volume for absentee ballots,” Johnson said. “That would indicate we are looking at a high voter turnout.”
When early voting began Thursday morning, several dozen people were waiting in line to cast their ballots at the Scott County Public Library, Johnson said.
“At any point this morning (Thursday), we have had several dozen people waiting to move,” she said. “I don’t want to discourage anyone, though, as the lines are moving well. Based upon what we are seeing, voting is off to a phenomenal start and we are expecting a high voter turnout.”
During the first 90 minutes of early voting Thursday, some 235 people had already cast a ballot, according to the clerk’s office.
Early voting will continue at the Scott County Public Library between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday). The library is located at 104 South Bradford Lane.
Traditional voting will begin Tuesday, Nov. 8, with polls opening at 6 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m. Voters can return to their traditional voting precincts or the central voting center at the Scott County Public Library. Anyone from any precinct can vote at the library.
For more voting information call the Scott County Clerk’s Office at 502-863-7875, option 5, or visit the clerk’s Facebook page or website at www.scottcountyclerk.com or refer to the News-Graphic’s election print edition published Tuesday, Nov. 1, and still available at the newspaper’s office at 1481 Cherry Blossom Way.
For full election results Tuesday evening, watch the News-Graphic’s website at www.news-graphic.com.