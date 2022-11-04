Early voting is off to a brisk and “phenomenal” start, said Scott County Clerk Rebecca Johnson.

The six-day absentee ballot request period, which ended Wednesday, drew 1,104 requests for absentee ballots with 684 returns as of Wednesday evening, Johnson said. Voters have until polls close Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast their ballots. Outside the unusual circumstances surrounding voting during the pandemic, the 1,014 absentee ballot requests for this election was a high water mark, Johnson said.

