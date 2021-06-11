Officials will be extraditing the 25-year-old former Royal Springs Middle School teacher facing rape charges following her arrest in Michigan earlier this year.
Alexandria Allen was arrested and charged with three counts of third-degree rape by the Georgetown Police Department back in January. GPD alleged that Allen engaged in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student.
Sgt. Eddie Hart with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, who handles extraditions, confirmed that officials received the order Wednesday, June 9 and were on their way to receive her. Hart said she was arrested in Michigan “a while back.” GPD Assistant Chief Darin Allgood confirmed that Allen had fled to Walled Lake, Michigan.
Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse said she turned the paperwork for the extradition around “within a few hours” so that the county could pick her up as soon as possible.
“She has a private attorney who is aware of the indictment,” Muse said. “I set a bond at $100,000 full cash, and we had hoped to work with the private attorney to bring her in without extradition but that never happened. She was located, arrested and we will be bringing her in to prosecute the case.”
Muse added that the county has until June 23 to get Allen back in Scott County.
According to the arrest warrant, Allen was “a person in a position of authority or position of specialist trust” when she engaged in sexual intercourse with the 15-year-old. At the time of Allen’s arrest, GPD Chief Micheal Bosse said she was arrested as a result of a “parent complaint” and that there was “strong evidence” against her.
The arrest warrant stated that nude photos and videos of both Allen and the student were sent through text and Snapchat and were recovered by investigators during a celebrate mobile phone examination. In a forensic interview, the student stated he had sexual intercourse with Allen “on average twice a week” between March 5 and Oct. 12 of last year.
According to the arrest warrant, the alleged rapes occurred in three different locations in Scott County, including the Hilton Inn of Georgetown, Allen’s apartment, which is located near the student’s home, and a relative of Allen’s apartment.
Allen’s attorney entered a plea of not guilty on her behalf back in January. She was then released on a $2,500 bond and ordered to have no contact with the victim.
Muse said Allen fleeing the state makes a statement about her willingness to cooperate.
“Obviously, us being required and forced to find her, arrest her and extradite her shows me that it was right to set a high bond,” Muse said. “She’s sending us very strong signals she’s not interested in cooperating with the process. I look forward to moving forward. It’s frustrating when we’re ready to move forward but we’re waiting because the defendants aren’t physically here or present and aren’t coming to court.”
For security purposes, Hart said they cannot disclose when her upcoming trial date is scheduled or the exact date she will be extradited.
