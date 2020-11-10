Dr. Crystal Miller was selected as Scott County’s 2020 Citizen of the Year in a virtual ceremony broadcast on the Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.
In accepting the award, Miller, who is WEDCO’s public health director, thanked her mother, who she said raised her to be of service to others.
“She told me you will never go wrong or have regrets if you serve people,” Miller said accepting the award. “In accepting this award, I feel like I’m doing something right.”
As WEDCO’s public health director, Miller has led the efforts against COVID-19 in Scott, Nicholas and Harrison counties.
The Citizen of the Year award was among a seven awards given out by the chamber and presented by chamber president Bridget Foster, who praised local businesses for adapting and persevering despite the challenges of a pandemic.
The ceremony was sponsored by Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, and its president Susan Elkington, issued a challenge.
“At Toyota, we continue to stand firm for diversity and inclusion of all people,” she said. “We must be open to discussion and be willing to make changes to make this a reality. We remain steadfast in our commitment for equality of all people.”
Other award winners include:
—Dr. Theo Levenrez, Ambassador of the Year award, sponsored by Republic Bank.
—Legacy Chiropractic and accepted by Chadwick Jackson, Frank Hamilton New Business of the Year award, sponsored by Nally & Gibson and Hamilton-Hinkle Paving Co.
—Katherine Johnson, Jim Reid Community Award sponsored by Kentucky-American Water.
—Landcal Logistics, accepted by Josh Landacre, Small Business of the Year award, sponsored by Pratt’s Lawn & Landscape.
—AMEN House, accepted by Michele Carlisle, Non-Profit of the Year award, sponsored by AT&T.
—Commonwealth Credit Union, accepted by Denice Leamer, Business of the Year award, sponsored by WesBanco.
The award ceremony, which is typically held in April or May of each year, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and eventually held virtually and released last week on the chamber’s Facebook page. A come-and-go reception was held for the winners.
