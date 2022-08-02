The number of coronavirus cases in Scott County is swinging up and down, but hospitalizations are down, said Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director.
“At this point the virus seems manageable, much like the flu,” Miller said. “We’re still seeing swings up and down. We’ll have 30 cases one day and 80 the next. But hospitalizations are down, which is a good thing.”
In order to keep the virus “manageable,” Miller said vaccinations and booster shots are critical, especially as school nears. If it is time for a booster, Miller said students, teachers and school staff should make plans for a booster before classes begin.
“We are working closely with the school system,” she said.
According to The New York Times COVID database, cases in Scott County were up 28 percent last week over the previous week, and one-third of residents have been infected with COVID. Some 56 precent of residents have been fully vaccinated, but only 26 percent have received a booster. In the age group of 65 and older, 92 percent have been fully vaccinated, with 64 percent receiving a booster.
The NYT ranks Kentucky ninth among states with rising cases of incidence with a 33 percent increase over the past week
Statewide COVID-19 in Kentucky continues to rise with a higher share of them in young people and a big increase in the most critical hospital cases.
Gov. Andy Beshear encouraged Kentuckians to get vaccinated and boosted at his weekly news conference, “There’s just a lot of COVID out there.”
The figures for the Monday-Sunday reporting period showed 15,884 new cases, an average of 2,269 per day. The week before, there were 1,828 new cases.
The report said 2,858 of last week’s new cases, or 18 percent, were in people 18 and younger. This percentage is higher than it’s been in recent weeks and comes just as schools are gearing up to start.
The statewide case-incidence rate rose to 42.88 cases per 100,000 residents, up from 37.75 in the previous week. The top 10 counties were Perry, 109.3; Clinton, 102.1; Floyd, 89.9; Union, 89.4; Knott, 87.8; Letcher, 80.2; Adair, 73.7; Green, 71.8; Powell, 69.4; and Elliott, 68.4.
Kentucky’s COVID-19 hospital numbers remain relatively low in pandemic terms, but continue to rise. Last week’s report shows 598 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday, an increase of 11; the number of COVID patients in intensive care rose by six, to 84. Hospitals reported 33 COVID-19 patients in need of mechanical ventilation, a big increase from 18 the week before.
The state attributed 59 more deaths to COVID-19 last week, an average of 8.4 per day. In the previous week there were 49 deaths, or 7 per day. The state’s pandemic death toll stands at 16,352.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.