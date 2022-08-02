covid
File photo

The number of coronavirus cases in Scott County is swinging up and down, but hospitalizations are down, said Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director.

“At this point the virus seems manageable, much like the flu,” Miller said. “We’re still seeing swings up and down. We’ll have 30 cases one day and 80 the next. But hospitalizations are down, which is a good thing.”

