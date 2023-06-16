farmers market

Char Williams sells her popular herb blends at the Scott County Farmer’s Market. 

 Photo Submitted

The sun was shining bright on the Scott County Farmer’s Market this past Saturday with Miss Kentucky, Hannah Edelen stopping by and kids were excited to meet with the Georgetown Fire Department and see their emergency vehicles there.

Edelen, Miss Kentucky visiting from Springfield, walked around at the booths greeting shoppers and vendors.  

Recommended for you