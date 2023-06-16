The sun was shining bright on the Scott County Farmer’s Market this past Saturday with Miss Kentucky, Hannah Edelen stopping by and kids were excited to meet with the Georgetown Fire Department and see their emergency vehicles there.
Edelen, Miss Kentucky visiting from Springfield, walked around at the booths greeting shoppers and vendors.
“It is always good to meet with people, they have a good turn-out here today,” Edelen said while shopping.
Edelen earned her Bachelor of Arts in History and Communication from Northern Kentucky University. She has taught at Covington Independent Schools and completed her Masters of Education Policy at the University of Kentucky. She is currently a student at UK to earn a doctoral degree while she serves as Miss Kentucky.
Edelen is an author, currently working on a book with Kentucky Proud, an organization that promotes Kentucky’s farms and local agricultural products. The program encourages support of agriculture by buying from local farmers and to live healthier.
All the kids were excited to see the large fire engine parked in the center of the farmer’s market. One youngster, Asher Davis from Georgetown was up in the firetruck as his brother Sage looked on. Their grandmother, Kim Davis brought them.
“The boys are having a great time today!” said Kim Davis as her grandsons marveled at the firetruck.
Firefighter Dakota Walton was watching over the kids as they climbed up into the driver’s seat. This was kid’s day at the market.
“I’ve been with the Georgetown Fire Department for eight months,” he said while helping one of the kids back down to the ground.
Next to the fire truck was vendor, Char Williams from Sadieville. She offers dried herb blends for seasonings, dips and teas. The company is called “Gigi’s Herbs.” Her mother shared her passion for gardening with Char, then she created her company on what she learned. After retiring as a teacher, Char and her husband Rich work on their farm growing fruits, flowers and herbs.
“The best thing about the farmers market is meeting people and getting the chance to offer fresh seasonings that are grown right here in Scott County,” she said.
The Scott County Farmers Market is located on the corner of Broadway and Washington streets in downtown Georgetown and runs each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., until Labor Day. To find out more, visit: scottcountykyfarmersmarket.com.