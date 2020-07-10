Students participating in the summer feeding program at Lemons Mill Elementary received a surprise Thursday.
Miss Kentucky Alex Francke and Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles, a Scott County native, were on hand to help distribute meals to students and their families.
Quarles has made supporting the state’s feeding programs a key focus of the Kentucky Hunger Initiative, an program he launched in 2016 to bring together farmers, businesses, state agencies and charitable groups to reduce hunger in Kentucky.
