Editor’s Note: The two boys were found and they were safe just as the paper was going to press. Watch for more details on our website at news-graphic.com
Two teenage boys are missing and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public help.
Nikolas Petit and Brodi Black were last seen last Wednesday, July 1 around 2 p.m. Facebook posts indicate the teens are runaways.
The vehicle in which the boys were last seen was found abandoned at a service station on south U.S 65.
There is some suspicion the boys have help in Central Kentucky that enables them to remain missing/runnaways and they may still be in the Georgetown area.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Petit and Black or any information pertaining to the case at all, are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 502-863-7855.
