STAMPING GROUND - The body a missing 19-year-old Louisville woman was found in Stamping Ground on Thursday afternoon.
Lauren Reesor was found dead on Watkinsville Lane in Stamping Ground by a search team near where her vehicle was discovered abandoned Tuesday night. Scott County Coroner John Goble verified that the body recovered by search teams was that of Reesor. Sgt. Eddie Hart with the Scott County Sheriff's Office said no foul play is suspected.
Reesor was reported missing on Tuesday after she didn't arrive at her university as planned. She was traveling from her home outside of Louisville to Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.
Hart said Reesor called her parents to tell them she was stopping at a gas station, and it was the last time they heard from her.
"We got a complaint Tuesday night that a vehicle was parked on private property," Hart said. "We went out there and the property owner said the vehicle had gotten there that (Tuesday) evening."
The vehicle was found on a property located on Watkinsville Lane off of Woodlake Road. The property owner said he had never seen the vehicle before and asked that it be removed, Hart said. But there was nothing suspicious about the vehicle or around it that made deputies suspect foul play.
"We removed it because you can't park a vehicle on someone else's land," Hart said. "He'd never seen the vehicle before, so we towed it. It didn't look like the car has been gone through or things had been taken. A couple of hours later, we were notified by the Louisville Metro Police that the vehicle's license plate was associated with a missing person outside of Louisville."
The vehicle was then moved from the tow yard to a secured location to be investigated, Hart said. However, the location of the vehicle did raise some concern.
"The vehicle showed up in a very remote place that I would characterize as not on the path from Louisville to Richmond," he said.
Scott County Sheriff's Office worked alongside Louisville Metropolitan Police Department, Georgetown-Scott County EMA and volunteers from the Jefferson County Search Canine Group to form the search teams who discovered the body.
"Please join our office in offering condolences to the family of Ms. Reesor during this very difficult time," Hart said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them."
The body was transported to Louisville for an autopsy by the Kentucky State Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.