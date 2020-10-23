The Habitat for Mission House is ready to go up for sale. Over the past year many volunteers have worked with Focus Church and Focus on Uganda to rehab a home just off of North Broadway.
“This house has been lovingly renovated by many volunteers and contractors with the vision of using the profit to build a vocational school in Uganda, Africa,” the Focus on Uganda team wrote in a statement.
The 4,000 square foot home that was built in 1905 is move-in ready.
Compliments on the home from those that have seen it and even the contractors means a lot to the team, project manager Linda Griffith said.
The mission for Focus on Uganda has been to raise money to build a vocational school in Uganda that will provide opportunities to the youth there. Selling this house is how they are raising money to be able to do that. The team has worked in Uganda for over 25 years.
Open house for the home at 359 North Broadway is Sunday, October 25 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Asking price is $459,900.
“We are excited to get some rest,” Griffith said after having the home ready to go up for sale Sunday. But she says she is most excited about getting it sold so that they can start building the school in Uganda. That is the mission.
