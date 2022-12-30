Located in the doorway of the children’s section of the Scott County Public Library (SCPL) is a tree not decorated with lights, but with mittens and winter hats. This is SCPL’s “Mitten Tree” donation program where the community can donate these items for those in need.
SCPL Youth Services Manager Roseanne Polashek oversees the clothing drive and has for the entirety of her 13-year career at the library. However, it was started before her time as a way to help others during the winter, she said.
“Someone had expressed a need at the missions — that those really bad winters, people we’re coming in need without proper hats, scarves, mittens, socks, and things. So, the staff here put up that mitten tree for donations,” said Polashek.
Donations are gathered throughout the month of December and range from store-bought to handmade. These come from community members, churches, and other groups, said Polashek.
“It just been something we’ve always done, and it seems to be really well received,” she said.
Polashek has also seen the impact of the tree on the community directly; occasionally, individuals will come to the library expressing a need for the items.
“If someone comes in and picks through and grabs something, we’re okay with that,” she said.
Once the deadline for donations is reached, collected items are given directly to local charities, including the AMEN House. Clothing donations like these, said Executive Director Michele Carlisle, have an impact on those in need.
“Many of those mittens and gloves and scarfs and things like that, that get dropped of here, directly impact people who are literally trying to kind of survive out in the cold this time of year,” said Carlisle. However, donations are open to anyone in need, not just individuals experiencing homelessness, she said.
“Things that we sometimes take for granted can be expensive luxuries, especially those nice wool, warm gloves and things along those lines, so it truly does impact our community,” said Carlisle. “I think it’s just a layer of love that we see here every day when people drop off things that we’re able to, in turn, use to serve our community.”
There has been an influx of need for these items due to the arrival of cold weather in the state, she said.
The Mitten Tree program is one of two community outreach efforts held throughout the year. During the summer, SCPL host their “Drop Your Drawers” underwear drive; both programs are made possible by the generosity of the community, said Polashek.
This summer’s drive was one of the biggest in the library’s history; however, donations for the Mitten Tree are slow this year due to sickness as well as continuing economic struggles, she said.
“Usually, we’re on our second or third box by now,” said Polashek.
Donations for the Mitten Tree are open until Jan. 5 at the Scott County Public Library and can be dropped off during operating hours.