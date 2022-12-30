mitten tree

The mitten tree at the Scott County Public Library

 News-Graphic photo by Rosemary Kelley

Located in the doorway of the children’s section of the Scott County Public Library (SCPL) is a tree not decorated with lights, but with mittens and winter hats. This is SCPL’s “Mitten Tree” donation program where the community can donate these items for those in need. 

SCPL Youth Services Manager Roseanne Polashek oversees the clothing drive and has for the entirety of her 13-year career at the library. However, it was started before her time as a way to help others during the winter, she said. 

