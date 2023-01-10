On Mon., Jan. 16, Georgetown will join the rest of the country in celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

MLK Day celebrations will begin on Monday at 3:30 p.m. at the Georgetown College Cralle Student Center Lounge. A march will immediately follow and will start and return at the center, said Assistant Dean of Students and Director of Diversity & Inclusion Robbi Barber.  At 5 p.m., Reverend Jewel London will speak the program at First Baptist Church.

