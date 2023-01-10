On Mon., Jan. 16, Georgetown will join the rest of the country in celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
MLK Day celebrations will begin on Monday at 3:30 p.m. at the Georgetown College Cralle Student Center Lounge. A march will immediately follow and will start and return at the center, said Assistant Dean of Students and Director of Diversity & Inclusion Robbi Barber. At 5 p.m., Reverend Jewel London will speak the program at First Baptist Church.
The celebration is a collaborative event, said Barber.
“The college is part of it, the NAACP is part of it, and then there’s always a couple of churches a part of the celebration as well,” she said.
Barber has been involved in planning the annual event for 20 years, but celebrations were held long before that, she said. The impact of King’s legacy is personal for Barber.
“As a person of color, what (King) stood for is that we all be treated equal, and that he wanted so that his children and other kids would not be judged by the color of their skin but the content of their character. When he said that — that just rings so loud to me, because people of color have not been treated fairly, and I mean, it’s very obvious we have not been treated fairly,” she said.
Barber hopes that the events bring the community together to continue to fight for civil rights. The theme, “Unity Depends on All of Us,” aims to do so, she said.
“I think it’s the one time we really all as a community come together for one common cause, and that’s to celebrate the movement that he made, and that in a sense, that we’re still moving that needle in some way because we definitely haven’t arrived where he would like us to be,” she said. “But we’re still moving that needle and I think that all of the community can gather, whether its churches and schools and college and city and county government, the NAACP, just all of those entities and partners coming together for that one common goal and that is for us to see what Martin Luther King advocated for and fought for, that we see that movement in Georgetown.”
Barber has seen an increase in the need for King’s messages of racial equality.
“The George Floyds, the Breonna Taylors, it lets us know that its still there. We can’t let up on this march and this fight, we cannot let up because its justice for all people. It’s definitely still there. The last, I would say, three to five years, I just think there’s been some injustices, if you want to say that, within the communities of color, of people of color,” she said.
The US Department of Treasury defines racial inequality as “unequal distribution of resources, power, and economic opportunity across race in a society.” This includes wealth, education, employment, housing, health, incarceration rates, and other sectors, reads the agency’s website.
Remaining passionate and active in the fight for civil rights is vital to achieving King’s dream of equality, said Barber. The celebration, she said, remains important to her.
“If I was to sit down on a Martin Luther King (Day) and never do another thing, that dream would never come forward, never come true.”
King’s birthday was established as a federal holiday in 1983 and signed into law by former US President Ronald Regan. According to the US Department of the Interior, MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated by Congress as a day of service.