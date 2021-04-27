Carol Moore has been arrested for her connection in the 2020 robbery and assault of Shirley Warner, said Georgetown Police Department in a Facebook post Tuesday.
Last August Warner was at his residence off of East Washington when the incident occurred, the police department said.
Moore has been charged with first-degree robbery and fourth-degree assault, GPD said.
Detectives are looking for another male is suspected to have been involved in the incident.
The police department is asking if anyone has information regarding the case to call 502-863-7826.