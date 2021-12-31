Former Scott County Deputy Jaime Morales and his attorneys vow to appeal a court ruling releasing former Georgetown Police Officer Joseph Enricco, GPD Lt. James Wagoner and the City of Georgetown as defendants in a civil lawsuit filed by Morales who was shot and paralyzed during a joint operation on Sept. 11, 2018.
“We’re appealing this decision because we disagree strongly,” Morales said via his Facebook page.
Morales’ attorney, Tom Miller of the law firm Miller, Griffin & Marks agreed that an appeal will happen.
“We have asked the judge to make the ruling final and appealable,” Miller said. “Once that happens we have 30 days to appeal. We disagree with the ruling and we will appeal.”
The appeal process has begun with an early January hearing set to finalize the judgement. The city has indicated it will not challenge that decision, enabling the appeal to be filed quickly.
Circuit Judge Brian Privett issued the original summary judgement Tuesday.
“As a society, we have decided that law enforcement officers deserve special protection, that even though they would be willing to give up their lives, their lives are all the more valuable to us,” states the summary judgement. “One of the ways we protect them is by saying that when they have to make a decision to use deadly force, we trust their judgement. When faced with a decision on if they should protect their own lives and the lives of innocent people, or possibly kill a threatening person, we do not want law enforcement to second guess that decision.
“In that split-second they have to decide, we want them to know with full assurance, that we will support their decision 100 percent. To that end, Courts do not allow lawsuits against police officers when deciding to use deadly force unless it was taken under bad faith or some other bad action.
“Deputy Morales, his fellow officers and deputies, had to use deadly force. The suspect was known to be armed and dangerous, was refusing to surrender, and raised a weapon at them. Because of that, his fellow officers and deputies are protected by our legal assurances, just as Deputy Morales was. Because all law enforcement officers in this case were protected from lawsuits, in what is called qualified governmental immunity, and because all the facts that we know were not disputed, judgement had to be granted to the defendants in this case.
“This may seem an unfair result to Deputy Morales and his many supporters. To rule any other differently, though, would not only go against a well-settled and long-standing rule of law, but would endanger the lives of every law enforcement officer working in Kentucky. The Court cannot stress enough that we cannot allow well-trained and well-intentioned police officers to put their and other lives in danger by second-guessing the decision to use deadly force.”
Morales was shot in the back and paralyzed during a joint special operations of the Georgetown Police Department, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Office to apprehend serial bank robber Edward Reynolds who had been spotted at the rest area at Exit 127 on I-75. The special operations unit was alerted by the U.S. Marshal’s Office, which had tracked Reynolds to the rest area. On this night, Wagoner was in charge of the Scott County special response unit.
Reynolds was shot and killed when he reportedly raised a gun towards the law enforcement officers who had surrounded the car. During the 34-second gunfight, Morales was struck in the back, records show.
A Kentucky State Police Report states Morales was shot by friendly fire because Reynolds was never able to fire his weapon. The bullet that struck Morales could not be recovered and remains lodged near Morales’ spine, so the actual shooter could not be positively identified, according to the KPS report. However, Morales’ lawsuit names Enricco as the officer who fired the fateful shot because of his positioning during the gunfight.
The court order states that neither Enricco, who has since resigned from the police department, nor Wagoner acted in bad faith.
“The facts as presented by the Plaintiff demonstrate that Officer Enricco, much like (Morales) was involved in a highly-charged, dangerous and constantly evolving situation without benefit of a coordinated plan or any type of contingency plan.
“….(Morales) does not contend that Officer Enricco acted in bad faith to utilize deadly force, rather (Morales) repeatedly characterizes Officer Enricco’s actions as ‘negligent’ through his brief. ….it is without a doubt that Officer Enricco’s use of deadly force was within the scope of his authority…”
As the leader, Wagoner’s actions were “within police discretion,” and there is no indication that he acted in bad faith, states the court ruling.
Because the two Georgetown Police Department officers were released from the lawsuit, the City of Georgetown and its affiliations are also released, according to the court ruling.
The City of Georgetown issued a release Thursday morning stating they were pleased with the ruling, but added, “All of the law enforcement personnel who responded that night did so to protect the citizens from an armed and dangerous criminal,” states Georgetown Police Chief Michael Bosse. “Mr. Reynolds was committing robberies at gun point and he needed to be apprehended. These officers and deputies took the responsibility to confront this dangerous criminal and did so with the intentions of no one getting hurt or killed. They are all heroes in my eyes.”
Morales’ lawsuit did not seek specific monetary damages but noted he was permanently paralyzed and would need ongoing medical bills. Even though the lawsuit did not seek a specific amount, the initial request from the Morales team was allegedly as high as $20 million.
Miller said they stand by what was in the original lawsuit that Enricco was negligent and was not appropriately trained for such an operation.
“We disagree with the judge’s interpretations of the law,” Miller said.
