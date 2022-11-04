More information about an arrest that took place Oct. 28 after a multi-county police chase was recently obtained from a uniform citation from the Georgetown Police Department. The pursuit was the result of a Flock Safety camera, which informed officers of a suspect driving a vehicle with a stolen license plate.
Whitney Jacob Pate, 39, of Lexington, was arrested by Georgetown Police Department officers.
According to the citation, GPD received an alert from the Flock camera of a stolen plate traveling north on Lexington Road. Police located the vehicle, an Acura RSX, on Fairfax Way at an apartment complex, but the driver was not inside the vehicle.
The citation states units were staged in the area to wait for the driver to return, who later ran to the car and entered the vehicle. An officer activated his emergency equipment and attempted a traffic stop when the driver allegedly failed to yield and began to drive erratically, sparking a police chase at approximately 1:46 a.m.
Another GPD officer joined the pursuit after the vehicle had entered Fayette County by taking Lexington Road. Speeds reached between 100 and 110 miles per hour in zones posted for 55 miles per hour, the citation reads. Officers reported the vehicle failed to stay in its own lane and made turns that were not safe.
“The vehicle drove several miles in and around downtown Lexington, striking numerous road signs and at one point, used his vehicle to ram my cruiser in the passenger side. He turned into a dead end at one point and came head on with my vehicle in an attempt to strike me a second time,” reads the officer’s report.
Pate continued to yield and made several directional changes throughout Fayette, Scott, Woodford and Franklin counties while driving at an “extreme” rate of speed and putting the lives of officers in danger of serious injury or death, the report states. The vehicle lost two tires during the pursuit, with half of a rim breaking off in Franklin County that left a trail of sparks and fire, it said.
The vehicle was wrecked on Myrtle Avenue in Frankfort around 2:57 a.m. when Pate allegedly fled from the scene on foot. Once the officer caught up to him, Pate was laid onto the ground, where the officer reports he continued to resist arrest by “throwing his arms around, refusing to comply with directions and using a leg to kick.”
When he was identified and read his Miranda rights, Pate told officers that he ran because he knew he had a drug court warrant and did not want to go to jail. The citation also reports that he told police he was “high on drugs” and that he had taken both methamphetamine and heroin earlier in the day.
An adult female was also located in the car, whose life was in danger because of Pate’s driving, according to the report. She said she asked to be let out of the vehicle several times, but Pate allegedly refused and would not let her leave the car, police said.
Pate was charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), public intoxication (controlled substance; excludes alcohol), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), speeding (26 mph or more over limit), first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree unlawful imprisonment, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate, reckless driving and failure to appear.
He was lodged in the Scott County Detention Center.
Another separate incident on Oct. 28 involving a Dodge Nitro with a stolen registration plate left police chasing a suspect into Walmart on Osborne Way.
Michael L. Ross, Jr., 44, of Lexington, was arrested by Georgetown Police Department officers.
According to the police citation, officers were notified via dispatch of a vehicle with a stolen plate around Frazier Court. The described vehicle was found near Murphy’s gas station when police initiated a traffic stop by activating the patrol’s emergency lights. Ross allegedly failed to stop when turning into the station, prompting the officer to activate his siren before the vehicle came to a stop when it struck the Murphy’s building.
The officer reported seeing a male exiting the driver’s seat and running towards the Walmart entrance. A passenger was also located inside the vehicle.
Other officers were able to find Ross inside Walmart and apprehended him. The registration plates were confirmed stolen from Fayette County.
Ross was charged with receiving stolen property, first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
He was also lodged in the Scott County Detention Center.