Tammy Estep, the author of After the Rain and a native of Georgetown, did a book signing last Saturday to promote her book.
After the Rain is about the 2004 murder of Jack Cook by his son, Jackie.
Estep released her book in January, but says that the book was not able to get much promotion due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Estep was at More than Cake in Georgetown taking photos, signing and selling copies of her book and talking with readers and fans.
Estep said she is currently working on her second book, which will touch on the trial of Jackie Cook and his numerous appeals to attempt to be a free man again.
