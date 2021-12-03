Editor’s Note: Throughout the holidays, the News-Graphic will highlight people and organizations that make a difference in our community. This is the second in a series.
Connie Morse, a volunteer and board member with the Scott County Humane Society, says helping animals is her calling.
“We all have our crosses to bear and I feel like mine is to help animals, you know God put that in my heart” says Morse.
She has been volunteering with the Scott County Humane Society for around 18 years and volunteered with another rescue in Versailles before that. She began helping out with pet adoption events on the weekends while working full-time as a school counselor, but now that she has retired she’s taken on an expanded role helping with the board and events committees.
Morse said she is a repeat “foster-failure”, that is someone who fosters an animal for a rescue but then ends up keeping the animal rather than putting them up for adoption. She currently has three “foster fail” cats whom she chose to adopt because they had medical problems or personalities that made them unlikely to be adopted.
One of her foster fails, Sarah, was too sassy for most people to consider adopting.
“She’s the funniest cat ever,” Morse said. “I laugh, but she’s a sassy girl. She’ll let you know when she’s had enough petting and she’s sassy to the other pets. Matter of fact, we call her the Sheriff”.
The Humane Society could always use more fosters, especially for dogs, who studies have shown do better in foster homes than at a shelter, she said. Currently the Humane Society does not have full-time housing for dogs so all of their dogs are in foster homes.
She encourages people who are interested in volunteering to learn more about how they can get involved.
“A lot of people think, oh, I just don’t have time and it takes all these hours” she said. “But even one day a month helping with adoptions at Petsmart is helpful.”
The Scott County Humane Society works closely with the Scott County Animal Care and Control (formerly known as the Scott County Animal Shelter) and most of the animals they have up for adoption come from the shelter, but the Humane Society only receives funding from local government in years where there is a budget surplus according to Morse. The majority of the funds for their operations come from fundraising events and private donations and with only two staff members the humane society is heavily reliant on volunteers.
Morse said she has made a lot of friends volunteering with the Humane Society. She ended her career as a school counselor in Lexington where most of her old work colleagues still reside and now spends more time with other Humane Society volunteers than anyone else outside her family.
“Everybody needs to belong to a group and I feel like this is the kind of group I belong to” she said.
For more information on the Scott County Humane Society including their fundraising efforts for a new adoption facility visit sc4paws.org.
