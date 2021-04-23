A mother and her adult son were arrested for the abuse and neglect of the woman’s adult child with a disability last Friday.
Georgetown Police Department arrested Christine Marie Napier, 47, and her son, Brandon Michael Napier, 26, at their Georgetown residence and charged them with knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult person.
Captain Josh Nash said GPD was contacted to do a welfare check on the home by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services where the conditions were described as “filthy.”
“They called us to do a welfare check and we went there and observed neglect,” Nash said. “They have an adult child with disabilities, and the living conditions were not appropriate. Code Enforcement examined the home and deemed it uninhabitable.”
Nash said the victim did not have any physical injuries and was placed in the care of a family friend.
Both Napier’s were housed at the Scott County Detention Center and were each released on a $5,000 surety bond.
