A Georgetown mother has filed a lawsuit against a Louisville youth facility claiming her son was choked, scratched and verbally abused.
The facility is currently under investigation for the death of a seven year-old who died of suffocation in July.
Autumn Janeway said her son, Anthony, 11, suffered “physical and emotional abuse” at the Brooklawn facility in Louisville while he was being treated from July 2021 until March 2022.
The lawsuit was filed Friday against the facility’s parent company, Uspiritus and alleges negligence. In the lawsuit Janeway said she voluntarily checked her son into the facility because he was harming himself, his siblings and running away. Brooklawn offers private therapeutic treatment for mental and behavioral issues including attention-deficit disorder, oppositional defiant disorder and conduct disorder. Seven Counties Services is another company in the management group. Both Uspiritus and Seven Counties Services are nonprofit companies.
Janeway said she wanted to keep her son at home, but became concerned for his and his siblings’ safety. The child is developmentally delayed and has been in special needs care since he was five years old.
“I needed help and when you take a parent like me that is desperate to get their child help, we put our trust into places like Brooklawn,” Janeway told U.S. News.
According to the lawsuit, on Oct. 5, 2021, Janeway said her son told her during a phone call that he was being choked by Brooklawn employees. The family immediately drive to the Louisville facility, states the lawsuit.
Once on site, Janeway and her fiancée attempted to go to her son’s cottage, but the facility director led them to another location where the child as brought to them. She noticed “bright red circular marks and bruising” around his neck, states the lawsuit. She removed his shirt and found “other darker colored contusions” on his chest and clavicle, states the lawsuit.
“I absolutely lost it,” she told U.S. News. “I hit the floor. I was so emotional. I didn’t know what to do.”
The family had not been notified of any injuries to the child, nor of any medical treatment prior to the October visit.
The facility director explained the marks were the result of a restraint position used on the child, states the lawsuit.
In a statement to NBC News, Uspiritus stated it was “unable to comment on specific personnel matters and the private health information of the individuals mentioned at this time.”
The child identified “Miss Debbie” as the staff member who “choked” him and said he witnessed other children being abused by her, including once when he saw her hold a child above the floor and slam him down, states the lawsuit.
According to NBC News, Uspiritus declined to identify “Miss Debbie” or state whether she was still employed at the facility.
Janeway planned to contact police but was persuaded by the facility director not to in order avoid upsetting the other children. The director assured Janeway Brooklawn would report the incident to the Kentucky Department of Community Based Services for investigation. The director added the facility would conduct its own investigation, as well.
It is unclear if the state agency was ever notified.
Janeway said she should have contacted police immediately.
“That was a big mistake on my part,” she said. “I truly believed that they were going to investigate and were really going to do something and do right by my son. I had hope that maybe it was a restraint, maybe he tried to fight it because when I restrained him at home, I know it’s a little bit of a challenge. So, you hold his arms down and just sit with him and we work through it.”
She was never notified of an investigation and by October 2021, she had given up, states the lawsuit.
“After a while, I just stopped asking because I knew nobody was listening and I knew it wasn’t going anywhere. I was sick and tired of wasting my breath and I just kind of held on to this hope that they did what they were supposed to do.”
It is still unclear what caused the marks on her son, states the lawsuit.
On July 17, Ja’Ceon Terry, a seven year-old ward of the state was staying at Brooklawn when he died of “positional asphyxia” according to the Jefferson County Corner’s Office. The child’s death has been listed as a homicide.
On the day Ja’Ceon died, a program manager reported witnessing the child being held by a chokehold by two employees when the child began to vomit, according to media reports.
The two employees were dismissed from the facility, although no charges have been filed. State officials have said an investigation is ongoing.
“He should not have died on our watch,” states Brooklawn in a press release. “As protectors of Kentucky’s most vulnerable children, we are dedicated to making sure it never happens again.
“The health and safety of the Brooklawn family is always our top priority.”
Some 27 children are in state custody at Brooklawn as of Nov. 14, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family.
In the lawsuit, Janeway states she overheard verbal abuse of her son when they were speaking on the telephone.
“Anytime I would talk to Anthony on the phone and he would try to tell me something that they didn’t really want to be told, they would talk over him,” she said. “They were trying to redirect what he was saying. It was nonstop.”
She wanted to pull her son from Brooklawn, but was unable to treat him at home, she said.
“I was backed into an impossible corner, so, I had to keep trust in them,” she said.
Janeway sent several emails to the facility asking for an update on the investigation. The pandemic prevented her from visiting her son for as long as two months during one stretch, and the facility apparently lost Internet and phone service during different intervals, according to NBC News.
An email response from a Brooklawn facility director to Janeway was published by U.S. News.
“As I stated when I spoke with you on the phone, this concern has been passed on to our internal fact finding process to be looked into,” states the email. “As of today, that process has not been fully completed yet. I will ensure one of us lets you know when it has. I do want to remind you that we will not be able to tell you what follow-up will occur with the employee. That information is protected.”
Anthony was discharged in March, four months before Ja’Ceon’s death.
Since his discharge, Janeway said her son is “distant,” “quiet” and “skittish.”
“I trusted a broken system that is supposed to help my son, not hurt my son, and it failed him,” she said. “I feel absolute regret and it eats me alive everyday. Every day after that, I have wished that I just brought the whole entire police force with me. I wish that I didn’t listen. I wish I had that officer so somebody would have walked out of there in handcuffs and not been able to hurt anybody else.
“I wish I spoke up and not trusted them. That way, my son wouldn’t possibly be lingering with the trauma of what they did to them.”
The lawsuit is seeking to close the facility and alleges negligence, negligent hiring, training, supervision and retention against the facility.