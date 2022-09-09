A motorcyclist died Friday when they were struck by a vehicle turning onto the bypass at the US 25 intersection.
The accident occurred about 4:23 pm when a southbound SUV turned left at the traffic light striking the northbound motorcyclist, said Lt. Nick Lodal of the Georgetown Police Department.
“The driver in the SUV did not see the motorcyclist,” Lodal said.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation by the Georgetown/Scott County Collision Investigation Unit.
The names of those involved in the accident are being withheld pending notification of family.