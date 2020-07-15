Scott County’s state roadsides will be mowed beginning sometime between July 16 through July 27. Seven crews and contractors will be working the areas.
Mowing operations typically do not require road closures, but motorists are asked to watch for the equipment and any traffic changes such as slowed traffic, traffic backups, etc. The Kentucky Department of Transportation asks motorists to put safety first and slow down and use appropriate discretion where crews are working.
County residents are reminded state law prohibits political or other advertising signs posted in state right-of-ways. Signs can be a hazard to motorists, and mowing crews, and will be removed. Owners of the signs may retrieve them for a period of time by visiting the state maintenance facility in Scott County.